Morning Stars | For ace shuttler PV Sindhu, mornings are for court practice, fast music and dosa

PV Sindhu is used to getting up early for practice.

Morning Stars is a series of interviews with achievers across fields about their morning routine and how they get ready for the day ahead. Mornings bring optimism and a fresh start. And how we spend them sets the tone for the day.

PV Sindhu’s sport, badminton, demands an ability to play at a furious pace from the forecourt as well as the baseline. Somewhat similarly, when it comes to her day, the 25-year-old Olympic silver medalist is comfortable with early starts as well as the back end of a 24-hour cycle.

“I’m used to getting up early for practice, and when we travel the flights are generally late, at 2 or 3 am, so I’m used to that also,” Sindhu says when asked if she is a morning or evening person.

A conversation with the Padma Bhushan awardee and Tokyo Olympics medal contender on how she usually begins her days.

Are you a morning person? How much sleep do you typically need?

I’m used to getting up early for practice but I’m also a night person. I used to be up around 4.15 am at one point. Now I wake up at 6 in the morning. I say night person because when we travel, we have late flights, at 2 or 3 am. So I’m used to that also.

I need a minimum of 6-7 hours of sleep. I also sleep in the afternoon for one and a half or two hours. And I do my gym work in the evening.

Any amusing experiences related to the morning rush during camps or tournaments?

Yes, at times the alarm goes off and you are too tired to notice. And then you get up after some time and realise you are late and rush for practice. It’s fun and it happens to everyone. But it doesn’t happen very often at tournaments. Because then we are very focused on the schedule.

Do you reach for your phone for news/ messages right away or do you stay offline for a while?

If I have a free morning I check the phone. If I’m in training I don’t usually check my phone until after practice.

Typically, what fitness activity do you do in the morning?

Mornings, I play on court. I leave my home at 6.40 am, start warming up at 7 and start playing at 7.30. Evenings are for running, gym or other physical training.

What is your regular news source in the morning?

Mostly the phone and social media. I also watch news for a while after dinner.

What do you like to see on the breakfast table?

Dosa if I’m home and pancakes if I’m abroad.

You have travelled widely. What are one or two of your favourite destinations other than your home city. What do you like about mornings in those places?

I would say Paris, London and Switzerland. When the weather is nice the morning sky is clear and there is a cool breeze. It is peaceful to be with myself and just walk around.

Any song or tune that you like to listen to in the morning, or which captures the morning mood for you?

If I’m in a good mood, then any fast beat song, else something mellow.

Which famous stranger would you like to have breakfast with and why?

Serena Williams. I also like it when people are jovial and friendly and greet you in the morning, ask how you are. I think that is very nice.