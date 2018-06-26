App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneyshastra with Devdutt Pattanaik: The idea of exchange from the Rig Veda – Chapter 1

This video series speaks of the economic heritage of India, both at a macroeconomic and micro-economic level. It will connect various mythological themes with modern ideas related to financial literacy

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Devdutt Pattanaik

Let's simply decode the first verse of the Rig Veda. Exchange happens between shareholder and the organisation, between employees and the organisation, and between the state and the organisation.

When exchange favours one side over the other, we speak of inefficiency, or exploitation, or the absence of ethics. We want to be seen as 'givers'. But the yagya is as much about 'getting'. Not taking, but getting. So yagya is not quite a contract, which is the cornerstone of modern management.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 04:15 pm

tags #Devdutt Pattanaik #Features

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.