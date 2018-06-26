Moneyshastra with Devdutt Pattanaik: The idea of exchange from the Rig Veda – Chapter 1

Devdutt Pattanaik

Let's simply decode the first verse of the Rig Veda. Exchange happens between shareholder and the organisation, between employees and the organisation, and between the state and the organisation.

When exchange favours one side over the other, we speak of inefficiency, or exploitation, or the absence of ethics. We want to be seen as 'givers'. But the yagya is as much about 'getting'. Not taking, but getting. So yagya is not quite a contract, which is the cornerstone of modern management.