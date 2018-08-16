Moneycontrol Wealth Creator Awards: Power-packed jury to pick the finalists

Come September, Moneycontrol will host its biggest and most glamorous event of the year, the first ever Wealth Creator Awards, which will see the presence of the biggest personalities of the financial world. An important precursor to the gala Awards night will be the Grand Jury Round, which is being held this Saturday, i.e. August 18, 2018, and will see 11 of the biggest names in the financial sector choose winners for the 11 award categories, amongst a list of illustrious nominees.

India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, boldly supported by a rock-solid financial sector, which has refused to buckle under global pressures since 2008. In this backdrop, Moneycontrol has decided to honour the companies, the people and the leaders behind creating this robust financial services sector that has kept the country on its feet even at the worst of times.

And, deciding the champions, and assessing their financial strengths, value, service, innovation and capability across the 11 categories— MoneyControl Best Bank of the Year, Moneycontrol Best Broking Firm of the Year; Moneycontrol Large Cap Fund of the Year; Moneycontrol Mid Cap Fund of the Year; Moneycontrol Most Promising Debut in the Big League; Moneycontrol NBFC Wealth Creator of the Year; Moneycontrol Best Insurance Firm of the Year; Moneycontrol Financial Services Person of the Year; Moneycontrol Best Asset Management Fund of the Year; Moneycontrol Fintech Personality of the Year; and Moneycontrol Social Impact Investment Firm of the Year-- is a challenging task.

Our Grand Jury will assess the nominations and decide the winners. Our Grand Jurors include Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC; Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI; Rashesh Shah, Chairman & CEO, Edelweiss Capital; Ramesh Damani, Chairman, D-Mart; A Balasubramanian, CEO, Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund; Bhargava Dasgupta, CEO, ICICI Lombard; Tarun Davda, Partner & Managing Director, Matrix Partners; Upasana Taku, Founder, Mobikwik; Rahul Joshi, CEO - News & Group Editor in Chief, Network18; Santosh Nair, Managing Editor, Moneycontrol.com; Manish Maheshwari, CEO - Digital, Network18.

Apart from tangible performance oriented achievements of each nominee, the jurors will also assess softer, more humane aspect. The Grand Jury round will take place at 25 South: Bespoke homes by the Bay - a project by The Wadhwa Group and Hubtown.

The nominations were decided during in a three-phased selection process, which involved our internal team and knowledge partner KPMG.

The final winners will announced in a mammoth celebration. Stay tuned!