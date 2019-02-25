Mitsubishi Electric to organize ’4thMitsubishi Electric Cup’ to promote skill development of students in India

15th February, New Delhi: Mitsubishi Electric India (MEI), a leading electric & electronic equipment company, will organize its 4th Mitsubishi Electric Cup (ME Cup) at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad scheduled on 15th and 16th of February 2019. Mitsubishi Electric Cup falls under the umbrella of MEI-CSR activity of Skill Development and the company is consistently working towards contributing to the society through such activities. The Mitsubishi Electric Cup is a two-day science and technology competition, which aims to promote skill development of budding engineers in India. This year’s theme is ‘Digital Industry through Smart Imagination’.

The participating teams had registered their names at the time of announcement in July 2018. They had to prepare working models of various industrial manufacturing processes, energy saving solutions, smart solutions etc., during the course of six to eight months, which will be presented at the two-day event. The competition has received 134 proposals from 72 institutions, from across 16 states. Top 35 teams have been shortlisted from the proposals for the competition. Mitsubishi Electric India has provided technical support, training and Factory Automation equipment such as Programable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Servo Motors, Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), and Human Machine Interface (HMIs) etc. to the teams to build an analogous system of smart and eco manufacturing.

The competition will serve as a platform for the undergraduate engineering students to showcase innovative ideas with the help of IoT, interfacing through web-based solutions, connectivity with the upper layer of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES). Participants will bring their own Prototype Machine/Model controlled by Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation components, together with necessary tools to showcase their concept. The teams will demonstrate the self-produced system and present their system design and innovations.

All the teams will be given certificates of participation from Mitsubishi Electric India. All selected teams will be given a chance to visit our factory in Pune to explore and know more about automation world. The winning team will receive a prize of Rs 1,00,000 and Winner Trophy; the runner-up will get Rs 75,000 and the runner-up Trophy and the one bagging the third position will receive Rs 50,000 as prize money and Trophy. Besides, appreciation prize of Rs 10,000 along with a certificate will also be given to the selected 15 teams. Other award category for this competition is ‘Most Popular team’ Mr. Hisahiro Nishimoto, Director & Division Head, Factory Automation & Industrial Division, Mitsubishi Electric India said, “It is going to be yet another amazing event that will see budding engineering students engage, perform and present some of the best creations in the field of science and technology. It is the 4th edition of Mitsubishi Electric Cup, and we appreciate the number of applications we have been receiving each year. Our main objective is to promote skill development of students by supporting them financially and gain knowledge to perform well in future endeavours. We are excited to see the creative models prepared by students. We will continue to organize such events in the future as well to promote the talent of young engineers in India.”

In the last year’s competition, ‘PHONEIX’ from Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra (U.P.) bagged the first position. ‘Con-Sol-E’ from Institute of Technology, NIRMA University, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) was the runner-up, and ‘WDS’ from CVR College of Engineering, Ranga Reddy (Telangana) secured the third position.

About Mitsubishi Electric India:

With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement, Changes for the Better, and its environmental statement, Eco Changes, Mitsubishi Electric endeavours to be a global, leading green company, enriching society with technology. The company recorded consolidated group sales of 4,331.1 billion yen (US$ 41.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.

Mitsubishi Electric in India has grown to become a company offering a wide range of innovative and high-quality products for the Indian market. This includes products and solutions for Air Conditioners, , Factory Automation and Industrial Systems, Power Systems, Photovoltaic solutions, Semiconductor & Devices, Transportation Systems and Visual & Imaging. For more information visit: http://in.mitsubishielectric.com/en/index.page

*At an exchange rate of 106 yen to the US dollar, the rate given by the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2018

About Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS):

MRIIRS Faridabad, which is a Deemed-to-be-University under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956, has been accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with ‘A’ Grade. This distinction places the Institution in the premier league of the top-rated universities of the country. Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies has been awarded the prestigious QS Stars rating. The Institution was rated five stars in teaching, facilities, social responsibility and inclusiveness, becoming the first university from India to receive 5 stars across 4 categories. MRIIRS has been ranked among the Top Educational Institutions of the Country in the prestigious India Rankings 2018 by NIRF, MINISTRY OF HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, Govt. of India, across three categories: ‘Universities’ (Rank Band 151-200), ‘Engineering’ (Rank Band 151-200) and ‘Management’ (Rank Band 76-100).