Micro-segmentation is the new keyword as banks tailor products for your specific needs

A few years ago, whether you were a salaried professional, business owner, a homemaker or a senior citizen, banks would provide you with the same solution for different requirements. They would ask you to focus on schemes and rewards from a common offering that was an approximate fit for you and ignore the rest, of course at the same price point.

Cut to the present, things have drastically changed.

Today, banks have recalibrated their thinking and made significant improvements in their functionalities. They are increasingly migrating towards journey-based models. Now, they look at the bigger picture and work at the micro level.

Instead of evaluating what works best for them, banks are bringing customers to the starting point of strategy, offering best financial options and niche products from which customers can pick and choose as per their specific requirements.

Their focus is on micro-segmentation and tailor-made offerings that can create a dynamic customer experience and drive value.

For instance, banks now offer different debit cards for different purposes. If you are a traveller, you can select a debit card that gives free access to airport lounges; if you are a senior citizen, you can opt for a card that gives cashbacks on purchasing medicines.

Banks have also become more specific with their messaging towards the target audience. They don’t bombard you with messages that have more value for business owners. Rather, they use analytics to determine what interests you and then send out offers and promotions.

Making significant strides in detailing the customer profile, many financial institutions -- Yes Bank, to name one -- have rolled out products and services conceived upon the mantra ‘one size doesn’t fit all’.

Yes Bank analysed the data of hundreds and thousands of its customers to develop product propositions across liabilities, assets and cards portfolio. Under its re-energised Yes Premia programme, the bank is offering differentiated services to the salaried class, business owners and senior citizens, depending on their particular tastes and preferences.

For salaried customers, Yes Premia has a complimentary Emerge Debit Card with benefits worth over Rs 50,000, preferential pricing on locker, trading account and a dedicated relationship manager.

For senior citizens, the programme offers a wide range of fixed deposits with higher interest rate and overdraft facility, complimentary annual membership with holistic healthcare benefits worth Rs 15,000, reward points through loyalty programme, and so on.

As for business owners, Yes Premia is supporting them through curated current accounts to suit business requirements, automated sweep facility from current account to savings account or fixed deposit, and easy payment solution for vendors and staff of MSME clients with YES MSME Group Payments.

This encapsulates how bank processes are now anchored in solving customer requirements even before they arise, and through micro-segmentation, they can design new models and create advice-focused value for customers more effectively.

This is a partnered post.