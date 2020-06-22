MDs of Hero Electric, Glaxo and Standard Chartered to teach at NCR based B-School

The managing directors of Hero Electric, Glaxo and Standard Chartered will be soon seen teaching at the Masters’ Union School of Business, a new technology-focused business school where CEOs, CXOs and some of India’s leading policymakers will mentor students.

At Masters’ Union, these leaders will bring their industry experience to the classroom to ensure hands-on learning for students. For instance, Naveen Munjal, MD of Hero Electric will delve into how India can develop an ecosystem around electric vehicles, related regulatory aspects, unique India advantages that exist and how the EV ecosystem will impact shared mobility in the country. Munjal has spent over a decade in the industry, and steered Hero Electric to be the leading manufacturer and a market leader in the Electric Vehicles 2-wheeler segment in India.

Discussing his plans of joining the B-school as a Founding Master, Naveen Munjal said, “It is extremely important for people to understand the practicalities of business and not just theory. I am very excited to be a part of Masters’ Union and look forward to sharing all the knowledge I have collected on the sector over the years.”

Former MD, Financial Markets, Standard Chartered Bank, Satish Krishnan will engage with the students on financial markets and fintech. He said, “Investment is a long term process. I like the innovative approach Masters’ Union has taken in terms of allocating the capital for students by launching a student run management fund. I am sure my experience will come handy there, as I teach and meet tomorrow's business leaders at Masters Union.”

Annaswamy Vaidheesh, former CEO, GSK India, has also joined Masters’ Union School of Business. In the classroom, the students will benefit from his rich leadership experience, in sectors like health care, pharma and FMCG. Along with them, some others who will be teaching at Masters’ Union School of Business include Arun Maira (Former Chairman, Boston Consulting Group), Rahul Parikh (Former CEO, Bajaj Capital Ltd.), Rajiv Gulati (Former MD, Eli Lilly and Company), Shailaja Chandra (Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Delhi), Narendra Jadhav (Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha) to name a few.

Masters’ Union’s flagship, 16-month intensive programme, PGP-TBM is uniquely designed to keep hands-on learning at its very core, delivering the courses using live consulting projects, field tours and internships, to offer students industry-immersive learning at every step. In addition to that, Masters’ Union’s will conduct tech boot camps in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, SAAS and Cybersecurity. The course will see students choosing unique industry concentrations like PE/VC, Digital and eCommerce, Technology, Product and Project Management and Banking to name a few, areas that are at the cross-section of technology and business. The school is accepting applications and will commence classes for its first batch from August 2020.

Please find below the complete list of ‘Masters’ at the B-school.1) Arun Maira (Former Chairman, Boston Consulting Group)2) Mukund Rajan (Former MD, Tata Teleservices Limited)3) Satish Krishnan (Former MD, Financial Markets, Standard Chartered Bank)4) Harsh Mishra (Former Group President, Adani Group)-5) Rajiv Gulati (Former MD, Eli Lilly and Company)6) Tathagata Dasgupta (Chief Data Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi)7) Elkana Ezekiel (Former CMO, Samsung Electronics)9) Malavika R Harita (Former CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi Focus Network India)10) Karthik Ramanna (Director, University of Oxford and Former Professor, Harvard Business School)11) Bhaskar Chakravorti (Former Professor, Harvard Business School and Former Partner, McKinsey & Company)12) Raghu Raman (Former President, Reliance Industries Limited and Former CEO, Mahindra Defence Systems)13) Narendra Jadhav (Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Former Chief Economist, RBI)-14) M.V. Rajeev Gowda (Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Former Professor, IIM Bangalore)-15) Mihir Mankad (Former Professor, Harvard University)-16) Shailaja Chandra (Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Delhi)-17) Prem Das Rai (Former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha)-18)18) K Sujatha Rao (Former Health Secretary, Govt. of India)-19) Baba Prasad (CEO, Vivékin Group)-22) Stuart Diamond (Professor, Negotiations, The Wharton School)-23) Rahul Parikh (Former CEO, Bajaj Capital Ltd.)-24) Naveen Munjal (MD, Hero Electric Vehicles)-25) Annaswamy Vaidheesh (Former MD, GSK India)-26) Atul Jain (Former CEO, Punj Lloyd)-27) Koushik Gupta (Senior Vice President, Aditya Birla Group)-28) Sergey Fogelson (Vice President, Data Science, Viacom) -29) Ajay Jamuar (Head, Finance, Deutsche Bank)-

30) Vinod Sood (MD, Hughes Systique Corporation)-

