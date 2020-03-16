App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 08:12 PM IST

MCX IPF is issuing alerts on investment scam through captivating video

The foremost rule of investing is to understand the asset classes you want to invest in and take advice from SEBI-registered financial advisors only.

If you get e-mails about receiving huge sums of money by transferring a certain amount or a phone call from a person offering an investment with unrealistic gains, do not pay heed to them.

It is easy to fall prey to e-mails, advertisements and online promotional schemes talking about hot investment tips and assured returns. By now you should know, they are investment scams.

To inform the investors about such scams and dubious calls, MCX IPF has come up with an animated series-‘A Monk Who Trades’- where a Monk is educating people on several awareness issues on investing.

For instance, in this video, the Monk informs about not getting carried away by luring advertisements, rumours, hot tips, explicit/implicit promises of returns, etc.

Likewise, the MCX IPF has produced a number of animated videos.

Stay tuned for more.

 

*This is a partnered post

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 08:06 pm

tags #Features

