MCX cautions investors against unregistered financial advisors

If a financial advisor is promising you quick bucks, offering just one product and not giving information about risk profiling, it is too good to be true.

There have been instances where gullible investors have lost huge sums of money by fraudulent and unregistered financial advisors.

To avoid such kind of situation, investors should not fall into such unscrupulous activities and be penny wise and pound foolish. They should check the credentials of financial advisors and deal with SEBI-registered ones.

To inform about such fraud advisors, MCX IPF has come up with an interesting animated series-‘A Monk Who Trades’- where a Monk is educating people on dos and don’ts of investing.

For instance, in this video, the Monk informs about ensuring that you deal with and through only SEBI-registered intermediaries. You may check their details on www.mcxindia.com and SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

Likewise, the MCX IPF has produced a number of animated videos.

Stay tuned for more.

