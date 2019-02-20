Man of steel: Sajjan Jindal named Outstanding Business Leader of the Year

Leaders of change lead from the front and engage with all stakeholders to build purpose-driven organisations. They rise above personal aspirations, create short and long term next-level growth by keeping their organisations and the nation at the centre.

An organisation-building mindset is required and this attitude led Sajjan Jindal, Managing Director, JSW Group, to lead JSW Group through some of its most exciting phases, including JSW Steel and JSW Energy going public in 1995 and 2009-10, respectively.

Owing to his tremendous contribution, Jindal was named Outstanding Business Leader of the Year at CNBC-TV18’s 14th edition of the India Business Leader Awards (IBLA).

A mechanical engineer by qualification, Jindal joined the Jindal organization post his graduation. He moved to Mumbai to look after the western region operations of O.P. Jindal Group in 1983.

He promoted Jindal Iron and Steel Company Ltd. (JISCO), for manufacturing of Cold Rolled and Galvanized Sheet Products in 1989. Jindal also promoted Jindal Vijaynagar Steel Ltd. (JVSL), JSW Energy Ltd. (JSWEL), Jindal Praxiar Oxygen Ltd. (JPOCL) and Vijaynagar Minerals Private Ltd. (VMPL) to ensure complete integration of the manufacturing progress in 1995.

In 2005, his steel companies, JISCO, and JVSL, were merged to form JSW Steel, and a holdings group of the same name.

For his inspiring journey, Jindal has won many accolades such as he received Willy Korf/Ken Iverson Steel Vision Award for his contribution to the steel industry in June 2009. He was also awarded the ‘2014 National Metallurgist Award: Industry’ instituted by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India.

He has been recently awarded the JRD Tata Award 2017 for ‘Excellence in Corporate Leadership in Metallurgical industry.

Jindal is a noted member of the Executive Committee of the World Steel Association (WSA), President of Indian Steel Association (ISA) as well as the former President of the Institute of Steel Development & Growth (INSDAG).

He is also a Council member of the Indian Institute of Metals.

Jindal was in the race with many other talented leaders of his stature. Jindal surpassed the jury’s expectations on varied parameters such as vision and determination of a business leader, those who have made it to the top of their chosen field of enterprise and can be credited with spectacular achievement over the last 1-2 years, how has she/ he contributed beyond one’s own business.

These were some of the factors considered besides other important aspects like Strategy, Ambition, Governance, and stability.