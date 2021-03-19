Looking for Convenient & Transparent online car financing solutions? Introducing Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance

Maruti Suzuki has always sought to bring convenience to its customers by innovating products and services. The newly launched online Smart Finance platform is another example of MSIL’s commitment towards enhancing customer experience and making the purchase journey smoother.

The car-maker has now elevated the car buying experience for its NEXA customers. To make owning a NEXA car extra delightful, convenient and hassle-free, the automaker launched Smart Finance- an online end to end platform where aspiring NEXA owners can avail car loans in four easy steps.

The Smart Finance platform aims to digitalise a customer’s car-buying journey in a transparent manner. A first-of-its-kind initiative, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with multiple financiers to give more options to consumers.

On the Smart Finance platform, you can choose the finance partner as per your requirement, selecting the best-suited loan product, complete all the finance-related formalities with just a few clicks. The digital platform provides transparency at every level of loan processing and you can even track the progress in real-time.

Maruti Suzuki has roped in 13 financiers- State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Finance, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Karur Vyasa, Yes Bank and HDB Financial Services offering you the option of pre-approved and custom generated loan offers

Moreover, you can also customise EMIs by choosing loan tenure and preferred down payment scheme on the platform.

At present, Smart Finance for NEXA customers is available in 30 cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Cochin, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Goa, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Surat, Vadodara, Ranchi, Raipur, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Vishakhapatnam, Udaipur, Kanpur, Vijayawada, Dehradun and soon to be offered across India.

With an easy to use and mobile friendly interface, you can now finance your favourite NEXA car even through your mobile phone with the Smart Finance. Start your journey today!