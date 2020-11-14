‘Lockdown’ is word of the year

Words are tools of communication. Words are what we say when we have a lot to say or nothing to say; they can mean everything or nothing. When man first invented the alphabet, he took his cue from the ‘ah’ and ‘oh’ that rolled naturally off the tongue. Words were built, discovered, mutilated, elasticised, replaced, forgotten, cancelled, vanquished, brought back, given a makeover.... For centuries now, verbiage has had its own misadventures.

Dictionaries and diaries, colloquialisms and snark, monosyllables and verbal diarrhoea, the cool and hip lingo of the young versus the conventional correctness of purists. Words have climbed up the hill and swam the seas to settle down in foreign lands with their original meaning completed vaporised. But the thing about them is they stay alive in some form or the other, with overlap and replacements and new coining. They are always travelling incognito with a new passport.

We have our comfort words: actually, personally, frankly, if you ask me, the way I see it. When required to impress, we pull out words with unfamiliar phonetics, words that are exotic to us because we barely know what they mean beyond the self-conscious uttering of them.

Most of all, we rarely notice the influx of new daily usages that steal into our speech when we are not looking. The ‘yes’ that we replaced with ‘sure’ that we replaced with ‘cool’ that we replaced with a smiley on WhatsApp. This ongoing continuity of catchphrases and pop-culture syllables happens so silently that we ourselves don’t hear what we say as we say it.

This has been a different year by all accounts. Challenging in every way, yes, but also bringing us to our knees where articulation is concerned. So when Collins Dictionary names ‘lockdown’ as its Word of the Year 2020, we can only grunt in confirmation. Aye, we know. It had to be. Though it had stiff competition, we are sure, from ‘social distancing’, ‘hand sanitiser’, ‘mask’ and ‘oxygen meter’, not to mention the king of all words at the moment, ‘coronovirus’.

Lockdown is a blunt word. A word that speaks what it thinks, says it like it is. It saw over 250,000 usages, up dramatically since March, after notching up only a weak 4,000 in 2019. Defined as 'the imposition of stringent restrictions on travel, social interaction, and access to public spaces', it is the very vernacular of the moment.

According to the language content consultant at Collins, they chose this as 'word of the year because it encapsulates the shared experience of billions of people who have had to restrict their daily lives in order to contain the virus. Lockdown has affected the way we work, study, shop, and socialise.... Not a word of the year to celebrate but it is, perhaps, one that sums up the year for most of the world'.

‘Lockdown’ is not so off the mark from last year’s winner, 'climate strike'. One way or another, the planet is going through a shakedown. COVID-19 is breaking our heart, but it is also twisting our tongue.

Shinie Antony is a writer and editor based in Bangalore. Her books include The Girl Who Couldn't Love, Barefoot and Pregnant, Planet Polygamous, and the anthologies Why We Don’t Talk, An Unsuitable Woman, Boo. Winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Asia Prize for her story A Dog’s Death in 2003, she is the co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival and director of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival.