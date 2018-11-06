LLOYD brings ultra happiness to viewers with its first ever ULED TV

Lloyd is proud to have always been an enabler of a great TV viewing experience.

This time, it is pushing the envelope of innovation to give you an experience you’ve never seen before, a groundbreaking undertaking it aims to thoroughly revolutionize how people in India watch TV.

LLOYD brings you India’s first ever ULED TV. Replete with extraordinary features, it is bound to make mere TV viewing much more than it already is. Equipped with Ultra-De­finition for HDR viewing, it expands the TV’s contrast ratio and color palette. It also makes visible the previously hidden areas of dark shadow and sunlight, in complete clarity and detail, for a more realistic, natural image than ordinary TVs. Now, viewers can watch HDR movies or shows streaming online on VOD applications, or delivered from HDR compatible source components such as Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray player. And not just TV, the viewers can also indulge in HDR games.

What’s more?

It’s the Ultra-Sense Dimming. The LED panel is divided into di­fferent zones, each of which can be dimmed and brightened independently to help achieve an enhanced contrast ratio.

In addition to these, there are a host of other power-packed features that guarantee a better experience, like ultra-smooth motion display solution, Ultra 4K Upscaler and many more.

With its pioneering breakthroughs, Lloyd is going strength to strength to ensure ultra-Khushiyan for its viewers!

Know more: https://www.havells.com/