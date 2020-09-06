Lights, video call, screenshot — how photographers are adapting to the new normal

Since the lockdown began, Manjunath Pandian has done photoshoots with at least 27 models from 14 countries without once stepping out of his home in Bengaluru. You read that right. He did that over video calls, scouting for the best locations in and around the models’ house, styling their poses, and clicking screenshots when the light and shadow looked just right. He later edited them to deliver images that are difficult to tell apart from DSLR shots.

Manjunath Pandian.

The graphic designer-cum-photographer is not the only one shooting virtually around the world. A few photographers from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Kozhikode and Kolkata have also jumped in on the trend, hailing it with hashtags ‘virtualshoot’, ‘quarantineshoot’, ‘distanceshooting’, ‘stayathomeprojects’, and ‘shotinisolation’.

Collage of a South African model after the virtual shoot and post-editing, by Manjunath Pandian.

Manjunath Pandian shot the model in her swimming pool first and then manipulated the setting to create visual art.

Set-up for the shoot.

It all started with Italian photographer Allesio Albi. On March 18, he shot photos of model Alice Pagani 200 km away using his laptop’s webcam. He uploaded the snaps with a message ‘Social distancing doesn’t mean stopping creating (sic)’ and that was enough to upstart others, such as Apoorva Prasad from Bengaluru.

Apoorva Prasad.

For her first video call shoot, she clicked magazine-style portraits of a man brooding on top of his building amid a water tank and dangling wires. “Since models are also in quarantine, we have to make do with whatever setting their home or locality can offer. It’s challenging yet fun,” says the 23-year-old, who has shot her international models on their sofa, inside their bathtub and even wicker baskets, on the ledge, against a world map using Zoom calls.

Photo by Apoorva Prasad, processed with VSCO with a6 preset.

Photo by Apoorva Prasad, processed with VSCO with a4 preset.

A section of photographers has mocked this trend, saying it’s no more than taking screenshots over Zoom, WhatsApp, FaceTime, Google Duo, webcam and screen-sharing apps like TeamViewer. While that’s true (though some also make use of DSLR) and also that the raw images are only half good and often grainy, virtual shoots involve a lot of back-and-forth with the client, with the only exception of travelling to their location!

Photo by Ritika Khandelwal.

Photo by Ritika Khandelwal.

Fashion photographer Ritika Khandelwal from Bengaluru shares: “Each shoot takes a week of planning. First, we do a recce of the model’s house on a video call. This can be a windowsill, staircase, balcony, kitchen, any spot that’s well-lit. We also look for props like curtains, cats and dogs, vases, trees, bathroom etc. Then we discuss themes, costumes, styling, also time zone differences (laughs).” There’s more. “Once I was shooting with a Mexican model who didn’t know English, so I had to use Google Translator to pass my instructions in Spanish. In another case, after trying for two hours, we had to cancel the shoot because the model was having Internet issues,” the 29-year-old recalls.

Ritika Khandelwal.

Yes, things like a reliable Internet connection, preferably WiFi, a front camera of 8 to 12 MP, good speakers and sunny corners are critical to virtual shoots Vijay Krishna, a part-time photographer from Bengaluru. “And power cuts? They can be annoying,” he chuckles. Some demand more. “For models who don’t have a tripod, I ask them to stack their phone on top of two books against the laptop screen on a chair. That’s how I shot a model inside her swimming pool,” shares Pandian. Sometimes not having camera support can get embarrassing. As Krishna recalls, “A girl handed over her phone to her mother to hold it steadily. It was a fashion shoot and I wanted the girl to pose sexily and there was her mum listening to my instructions!”

Photo by Vijay Krishna.

While these shoots mostly involve fashion photography, Vyshak P did a pre-engagement shoot in June. “The couple was in Kochi and I was in Kozhikode. They had booked me before the pandemic broke out and since it wasn’t getting better, we went ahead with a virtual shoot at their home. The results weren’t great because it is difficult to bring out the chemistry of a couple if the photographer is not around,” says the 24-year-old, who’s also done product shoots remotely. Likewise, Khandelwal did an online maternity shoot.

Photographer Vijay Krishna.

However, majority of these shoots are done for free, in collaborative spirit – to vent their creativity, get international exposure and to stay ahead in the market in case the novel Coronavirus continues to keep their clients indoors. “The virtual shoots have boosted my skills in art direction, editing and visual story-telling,” says Pandian. And those who do charge, offer steep discounts of 40-50 percent to get the clients to give it a shot.

But can video call shoots become a paid service? The house was skeptical but yoga trainer Rina Hindocha from Hyderabad, who posed for such a shoot, is hopeful. “The results were better than I expected and I am in talks for another virtual shoot,” she says.

Barkha Kumari is a journalist based in Bangalore.