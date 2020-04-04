App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2020 07:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Life in the time of coronavirus: The blame game

Someone stole our world when we were sleeping and now we have woken up to a different ecosystem.

Shinie Antony
Social Distancing
Social Distancing

As we grapple with an uncertain future, the suspense ahead has turned us sleuths. The whodunit element of the current happenings surpasses all other instincts at this time; we need to know who did this, who unleashed the killer virus, and we need to know it now.

Meanwhile, the five stages of grief are upon us. Someone stole our world when we were sleeping and now we have woken up to a different ecosystem. There’s a different sky above us. So we went through stage one, denial. We partied, kissed friends, drank and acted deaf. If we don’t believe COVID-19 happened then COVID-19 will disappear out of sheer embarrassment. After all, we are so used to having our way. We are homosapiens, naam toh suna hi hoga.

Then came stage two, anger. What the… we went, turning the air blue with expletives. How dare anyone do this to us, to us? We lamented the unfairness of it, the suddenness of it, the utter randomness of it. We had read about it in books, in sci fi, but never thought we’d have to deal with it in our lifetime. And the phrases we learnt! Germ warfare, wet markets, social distancing… And also now we know a city starting with W for prospective word games – Wuhan.

Close

At stage three, bargaining, we fell shamelessly to our knees, begging and praying that we be spared. Take our neighbours, take foreigners, take our enemies, and most of all take strangers, lots of them, but not us, never us. This was also the beginning of caution and wariness. We glared at passers-by, we kept to ourselves in bustling shopping centres and thinning airports. Suspicious, jumpy, we began to develop rituals to combat the growing sense of fatalism.

related news

Stage four, depression, sees us giving in to fear. No god can save us, no leader can save us, the pope and the poojaris are in purdah. No deity is guzzling milk, no statue has real tears rolling down its cheeks. We have been abandoned! Doom and gloom is all there is.

Stage five of acceptance has us scrambling for practical necessities. We stock up our fridge, we calm ourselves down before we attempt to calm others, we ask for more ambulances and by-heart symptoms of the newly born disease. At gut level we know what we have to do – get on with life. We were caught unprepared not only in logistics – imagine the number of masks, hand sanitisers and ventilators being so laughably low – but also empathy. We find we are not alone, everyone is terrified and coping with the terror. Humanity must unlearn selfishness.

The overlap of all these stages marked our lethal walk down the coronavirus road. We don’t know how, so we must know who. Freely pointing fingers, with every accusation blurring the bigger picture, be it in religious terms, national terms or global terms. We flash a torch into dark nooks, as we desperately hope to pin this on anyone. Anyone.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 4, 2020 07:40 am

tags #Coronavirus crisis #Shinie Antony

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.