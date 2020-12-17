Today’s B2B customers desire to be introduced to a solution with a complete assistance for business implementation and generation and expect a desired return on their investment. The current pandemic has created a challenge to experience the developments in the B2B sector for these customers. The pandemic has limited travel and restricted prospective or current customers to visit brand sites to experience these state-of-the-art B2B proof of concepts installed in various parts of the world. This has been a hindrance for brands in creating credible value and trust among their customers. A space like Business-to-Business does not allow for conventional methods of customer engagement.

LG has always believed in creating new and innovative solutions through the most advanced technology in order to help optimise environment and help the customers grow. To explain value proposition to customers, experiential marketing has been LG’s core strategy. As the world recuperates from the COVID-19 crisis, LG Electronics has united with partners and focused on creating solutions to find business continuity. During unprecedented times like these, LG thought out-of-the-box and created a space which is changing the landscape of B2B marketing entirely.

Sprawling over 14300 sq.ft , LG has created the B2B Innovation Gallery, located at the New LG Corporate Office, which will be a one-stop destination for all of LG’s top-of-the-line B2B and B2B2C products and services available in the country. Redefining customer experience, LG B2B Innovation Gallery provides ample opportunity to test and experiment the products and solutions by partners & system integrators. It is a platform for customers from various business verticals to experience real time application scenarios built for Corporate, Education, Retail, Hospitality, Transport, Government & PSU, Residential, to name a few.

The Gallery has been divided into different zones – Entrance, Information Display Zone, System Air Conditioning Zone, IT Zone, B2B2C zone and Open Communication Space.

At the Entrance, the visitors would be greeted with LG’s signature products like a Side by Side Refrigerator, an OLED Display and a washing machine, showcasing the best of LG’s cutting-edge technology and world-class design with exquisite attention to detail for today’s most discerning customers.

The Information Display Zone of the gallery features LG’s most premium and advanced LED Signage, Digital Signage & Commercial TV solutions for various business verticals.

LG boasts unprecedented visual performance and stability by expanding its industry-leading display technology in LED signage. Powered by Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor, HDR10 Pro, LG LED minimises colour distortion according to the wide viewing angle. The zone proudly showcases all new Indoor LED of 1.5 / 2.0 / 2.5-pixel pitch specially designed for meeting rooms, board rooms, lobby, auditorium, home cinema, theatre, control room and many more.

The LG LED Bloc- LSAA series features a block-assembly design that provide power and signal to the entire signage without additional cabling between cabinets to save time, hassle and costs while delivering up to 4K UHD resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio.

LG MAGNIT- The new Micro LED signage solution delivers superior picture quality and durability with LG’s proprietary Black Coating display technology. The Micro LED features self-emissive micrometer-scale pixels applied directly to the substrate board, to deliver sharper images with improved contrast and a wider viewing angle.

The "130 All-in-One Premium” LED powered by HDR10 pro and immersive surface sound coupled with easy installation and compatibility with various AV Control Systems provides a perfect choice for Corporate Board Rooms and Meeting Rooms.

Some other key products on display are Interactive Digital Board, OLED range (Transparent, Curved, Hotel TV, Wallpaper signage), Large Format Display, Super-narrow even bezel Video Walls, High-brightness Outdoor & 88 Ultra Stretch Signage.

It also features “LG Connected Care” which is a cloud service solution for remotely managing the operating status of signage displays installed at client workplaces. It provides fault diagnosis and remote-control services via real time monitoring by LG service team.

LG is committed to developing award-winning, aesthetically designed, and sustainable innovations across products which ensure a healthy environment for our changing world.

The System Air Conditioning zone has been created representing these philosophies only. It features key innovative products such as Sleekest 1-way & 4-way Cassettes with unique and efficient 5 step air filtration kit that not only removes 99% of PM 1.0 but also removes bacteria, odour and ultrafine dust particles. Thus offers you a disease-free environment.

In addition to it four-way cassette has an astonishingly effective human detection sensor, which detects the presence of each individual in the room and directs airflow for optimum comfort. The Premium Round Cassette which is slim, compact and ensures 360º & 30 percent more air flow has been awarded red dot design award winner along with 1 way Cassette.

Another sustainable innovation by LG is Hydrokit, which gives free hot water solution. It is best suited for amenities such as showers, heated pools, spas and in hospitals as well.

LG BECON is the ultimate building control and energy management solution which provides real time monitoring of HVAC systems. A wide portfolio of LG’s Chillers means that there is a perfect solution for every air conditioning need, whatever the size.

Our Hero product, LG’s Multi V 5 just got launched in India having unique features like Dual Sensing- which improve system efficiency, Powerful Inverter Compressor and Ocean Black fin technology that ensures long-lasting performance. It’s a global product customised as per Indian condition.

The IT Solutions Zone features LG’s innovative technology in Professional Monitors such as UltraWide & UltraFine Displays with super design & cutting-edge performance, Medical Grade Monitors for accurate diagnosis & optimized colour reproduction, Cloud Devices with enhanced security & lower costs, Light-weight Laptops for ultimate productivity with portability & 4K Projectors for various business environments.

It also has a Gaming Zone with a 4K Nano IPS 1ms UltraGear Monitor for Unmatched Realism in Virtual Gaming with World’s first game changer technology.

The B2B2C Zone features LG’s innovative technology in Home Appliance and Kitchen such as range of Insta View Door-in-Door and Side-by-Side Refrigerators powered with LG ThinQ, Water Purifier, Air Purifier, Room AC with Dual Inverter Compressor, Washer, Dryer, etc. Home Entertainment section boosts the flagship OLED & NanoCell TVs. X-Boom Audio range and recently launched Dual Screen Mobile Phones are also displayed here.

Open Communication Space is a space dedicated for visitors having business meetings, understanding of new technology and innovations and technical training of the products.

By creating a touch-and-feel experience for customers, LG is confident that the LG B2B Innovation Gallery will help the brand in creating long-lasting relationships with its customers and partners.

