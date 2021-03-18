Latest by Maruti Suzuki - Innovation in online car financing platform for Maruti Suzuki ARENA

The traditional model of car financing is witnessing a paradigm shift. The legacy system of visiting the dealership multiple times for car loan processing with an option of just one financier is changing. Now, the customers in the front seat are driving the change. They are digitally aware and tech-savvy, who want more options and information at the comfort of their homes without any hassles.

Aspiring car owners also want to complete car financing formalities online through a transparent process. Since buying a car is a major decision and a big purchase, they look at associating with trusted partners.

Thus, automakers need to facilitate car financing options in a convenient manner.

Maruti Suzuki is already addressing concerns and bringing ease through its robust platform that simplifies loan processing and benefits the end-user.

Maruti Suzuki’s Smart Finance platform is spearheading the digital journey for its customers. It is a one-stop platform where you can choose the best loan product offering among a wide range of financiers based on your needs. Maruti Suzuki is India’s first OEM to offer an online end-to-end real-time car financing facility that gives the power to choose in hands of its customers.

On the Smart Finance platform, you can complete all loan-related formalities online in four easy steps. You just have to select your car, compare and select the best offer, upload documents online, and wait for approval after the financier verifies your documents. With this platform, you don’t have to visit the dealership.

Meanwhile, you can also check for pre-approved loans and compare discounts as Maruti Suzuki has partnered with 13 financiers- State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Finance, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Karur Vyasa, Yes Bank and HDB Financial Services- to make your loan journey hassle-free.

Since the loan processing is online, you can track the status of each stage in real-time in a transparent manner.

The Smart Finance service is available for Maruti Suzuki ARENA customers in more than 30 cities including Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Indore, Kolkata, Cochin, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Goa, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Surat, Vadodara, Ranchi, Raipur, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Vishakhapatnam, Udaipur, Kanpur, Vijayawada and Dehradun.

Maruti Suzuki has been pioneering in bringing innovation to its consumers and by digitizing 24 out of 26 steps, the OEM has enhanced the car buying experience enabling customers to make informed choices.