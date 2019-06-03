Jombay brought back its annual leading from Behind summit on January 30, at The Lalit, Mumbai.

Jombay began Leading From Behind as a unique leadership summit last year that brings new conversations to the leadership development space. The Summit aims to bring the enthusiasm of the young and talented future HR leaders of India and the experience and knowledge of today’s leadership under one roof.

CEO & Co founder of Jombay, Mr. MohitGundecha said, “As one of India’s fastest growing talent assessment and development companies, we at Jombay are delighted and humbled to have put together the Leading From Behind summit for the entire HR and corporate fraternity of Indian enterprise. We are sure that the recognition of top young HR leaders will significantly inspire and empower the HR space in India”

He added, The event will be a starry affair and Jombay promises to deliver one of the most insightful and interactive leadership Summits with a mixture of experience, knowledge, enthusiasm, innovation, and leadership.

Firebrand Speakers and Moderators of LFB 2019

On the day of the Leading From Behind Summit, Jombay was an honored host to 16 renowned speakers speaking on 7 different themes and 7 gifted moderators. The idea of such a summit is to get all the biggest sources of inspiration and creativity together so that they can present their stories and ideas in the most innovative and engaging ways.

40 Under 40 Awards

Jombay, conducts the HR 40Under40 Awards which is a one-of-its kind and India's first such study, to provide a platform that will build an ecosystem of thinkers, change makers, who will co-create innovation in the field of human resources and will put responsibility on the shoulders of these young leaders to be torchbearers and lead the way for the upcoming talent in the field of Human resources.

India's 40 best young HR Leaders were selected through a scientific evaluation of 1600 young leaders in which, it conducted extensive anonymous surveys of mid-managers of a number of organizations in India via JombayInbasket Edge, Jombay Leadership, and iDev. A significant rise of almost 1000 participants was seen this year in comparison to the pool of 650 HR professional who participated in the HR 40under40 awards last year.

In fact, the 3rd edition of HR 40under40 has also been kicked off, is in a new avatar & offers a future HR leader certification, over a 6 month development journey along with jury interaction for all participants and an entry pass to the Leading from Behind Summit.

The entry fee is Rs 15,000 + taxes. Follow the link to enter the HR 40under40 Certification http://bit.ly/40Under40-2019 Nominations are open till 31st May, 2019. To read more about the experience, and to take a look at previous years, you can view our website here http://leadingfrombehind.jombay.com/

THE PEOPLE CAPITAL INDEX

People Capital Index (PCI) was launched last year at the Leading from Behind Summit and is inspired by the World Economic Forum’s Human Capital Index. PCI focuses on how much companies are investing in the development of their people, and aims to make people development a top agenda for corporate India. Following an audit conducted by BSI - The Best 50 PCI Companies were announced and felicitated on the day of the Summit.

“At Jombay, we envision creating a pathway for HR leaders to co-create skills for future leaders, help build talent that can lead not only businesses but with passion and purpose, cultivate a whole mind approach. That enables a process of transformation from behavior to businesses to build this pipeline of future leaders”, said Chief Mentor, Jombay and Co- Curator of the Leading From Behind Summit, Roma Balwani.

All in all, it was a day of learning, energy, and camaraderie across the HR industry!