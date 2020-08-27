172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|features-2|join-us-at-the-india-inc-on-the-move-virtual-summit-powered-by-rockwell-automation-5762911.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 02:05 PM IST

Join us at the INDIA INC. ON THE MOVE Virtual Summit, powered by Rockwell Automation

Spread across two days, at this summit you will get access to live interactive panel discussions, product demonstrations, technology sessions, virtual exhibits and more.

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

In the wake of unexpected changes and economic downturns that led to disrupted business models and flailing supply chains, the industrial manufacturing industry is undergoing significant changes. To adapt to the new paradigm, and build a stronger foundation, it is crucial to harness the power of emerging digital technologies and enable the regeneration of the global economy.

In a bid to get manufacturers ready for the future and deploy new technologies such as AI, IIoT, and blockchain to drive growth and profitability, we are hosting an exclusive virtual summit INDIA INC. ON THE MOVE, and bringing some of the biggest names in industrial manufacturing on one platform. Spread across two days, at this summit you will get access to live interactive panel discussions, product demonstrations, technology sessions, virtual exhibits and more.

To Register : Click Here


At this summit, you can watch numerous discussions with leading experts across different industries such as FMCG, pharma, auto, and chemicals. Here are some of the sessions you can watch:

• Getting Indian Manufacturing diaspora on global center stage
• Making India the World’s Pharmacy
• The connected chemical enterprise: A catalyst for innovation
• Unlocking the future of mobility
• Breaking Boundaries: How India's FMCG sector is driving the digital economy

• Resilient through Smart Manufacturing Vision

This is a must-attend event where you will have the opportunity to interact with top business leaders across various industries, and you can also network and connect with other attendees across geographies. Some of guest speakers featured are:

o Mohit Anand, MD, India and South Asia, Kellogg’s
o Gautam Garg, Senior Director and CIO, PepsiCo India
o Rajesh Khatri, VP Operations, Tata Motors
o R Mukundan, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Chemicals
o Srilakshmi Sannikomu, CIO Digital Transformation Leader, Proctor & Gamble

o Dr. Dietmar Hueglin, Vice President, Director Innovation Campus, BASF

So don’t forget to tune in on September 2 and 3, 2020 at 10 am and discover how industrial automation and technological intervention can boost manufacturing.

Register now!

This is a partnered post.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 01:16 pm

