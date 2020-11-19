Join the India CFO Summit, in collaboration with American Express India

While 2020 brought with it numerous challenges and uncertainties, it also urged businesses to think of the opportunities that could shape the future. Business leaders across the world strengthened their resolve in adapting to the new changes and found unique and different ways to pivot towards profitability. The pandemic especially transformed the role of companies’ Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) as they had to take on the baton and find clever ways to mitigate potential risks while maximising financial returns.

As finance leaders and advisors, CFOs are best placed to assess an organisation’s financial strengths and weaknesses. As they began navigating through this sharp downturn, they were tasked with rebuilding their organisation's financial defences and making tough decisions to revive its cash reserves. In a bid to understand how CFOs can reimagine business continuity, drive resilience and chart out a roadmap to long-term growth, American Express India is hosting a virtual event, ‘India CFO Summit’, in partnership with Moneycontrol on November 24, 11am onwards.

This a one-of-its-kind event will feature thought-provoking sessions with the CFO community, with industry stalwarts reflecting on the key challenges and opportunities the pandemic raised, and the strategies to deploy in the next normal. India’s top CFOs from various sectors will share their experiences about the lasting implications of COVID-19 and insights about driving operational improvements, bolstering liquidity, providing financial insulation, leveraging technology-led solutions, creating a recovery plan to prepare for the future, and more.

At the summit, we will also reveal insights from a special survey conducted by knowledge partner, Ernst & Young with India’s top CFOs on how they will navigate the next phase of India’s growth’s story.



Fireside chat on ‘Building Financial Resilience’ with Megha Chopra, Country Business Head, Global Commercial Services, American Express India



Unveiling of the CFO survey’s results



Panel discussion on: Nurturing the new Cash Management Ecosystem



Panel discussion on: Charting the new normal with the CFO



This must-attend event will feature:

Tune in on November 24, 11am onwards to get useful insights from business leaders and domain experts on how you can achieve business resiliency.

This is a partnered post.