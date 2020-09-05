It's September 5: To beard or not to beard, that is the question

If you suffer from Pogonophobia, do not read this. Because that’s the fear of beards. Do not listen to the famous story of Alexander the Great ordering his army to shave off their beards before a battle in 331 BC; the decree stemming from his belief that “in battles there is nothing handier to grasp than a beard.” Dismiss the report of a medical writer, who, in 1861, scrutinised a shaved chin under a microscope and discovered that the chin resembled a piece of raw beef. Do not celebrate the first Saturday of September as World Beard Day.

Those not caught in the 'to beard or not to beard' dilemma, read on.

Beard Tax: Peter the Great, the Russian Tsar, despised beards so much that he imposed a tax on them, ranging from 60 rubles annually for military/government officials and 100 rubles for wealthy merchants. The 17th century Tsar was not the only beard hater. In 1535, King Henry VIII of England levied beard tax varied according to the wearer’s social position. Later, his daughter Queen Elizabeth I taxed every beard more than two weeks old.

Beard suggestion to Abraham Lincoln: It was Grace Bedell, an 11-year old New Yorker, who wrote a letter to Abraham Lincoln suggesting that his appearance would benefit immensely from growing a beard. Lincoln listened. And evidently looked better with a beard.

A tonic Influence: In 1854, a Committee on Industrial Pathology on Trades Which Affect the Eyes recommended that workers “who are exposed to the influence of dust, grit, chips, splinters…” should grow beards, not only to “arrest the particles of dust and grit” but also because the beard acted as “a tonic influence… to the nerves of the face and eyes”.

Keep jellyfish away: Sean Conway, the first man to cycle, swim, and run the entire length of Great Britain, kept a beard to stop jellyfish from stinging his face while he was in the water.

UV filter: According to a recent report by the University of Queensland beards are particularly effective at filtering UV rays from sunlight and could play a role in preventing skin cancer.

800 beard hours: Not sure who actually counted every hair of a beard but it said that an average beard contains 30,000 whiskers. And an average man spends 800 hours (33 days) in his lifetime tending to facial hair.

Beard bad for economy: Who would have thought that beard can be bad for the economy? The British Medical Journal did. In 1861, the journal talked of how the American economy annually lost an aggregate of 36 million working days simply from the time spent shaving.

No beard on Uni campus: Brigham University (Utah, USA) has a strict no-beard rule. On campus, men are expected to be clean-shaven and the presence of beards is unacceptable.

Longest beard: In 1927, the longest beard ever was recorded at 5.33 metres (17-feet, 6-inches long) - it grew down the chin of Norwegian-American Hans Langseth.

World Beard and Moustache Championships: Though an Italian group claims that it held the world’s first beard and moustache championships in Northern Italy in the early 1970s, modern competitive bearding began with a 1990 event organised and hosted by the First Höfener Beard Club (Germany).

The 2021 World Beard and Moustache Championship is scheduled to be held on April 10 at Auckland, New Zeland. The official website (www.worldbeardchampionships.com) lists 16 traditional categories of judgement in Championships arranged in three groups – Moustaches, Partial Beards, and Full Beards.

No-Beard Hotline: On its official website, Beard Team USA (www.beardteamusa.org) mentions: “If you are having second thoughts about keeping your beard, please call The National Don't Shave Hotline (512) 686-8237”.

A Flower called Old Man’s Beard: Clematis vitalba. Do not pay attention to the botanical name of this deciduous, climbing, layering vine. Ignore its with very long woody stems and thin papery leaflets. Look at the white flowers with distinctive white plumes in fluffy clusters that actually look like an old man’s beard. Hence, the name.

Beard Types and Their Famous wearers

Door knocker: Charles Dickens.

Chin strip: Abraham Lincoln.

Soul Patch: William Shakespeare.

Wild & Untamed: Karl Marx.

Snowy Full Beard: Charles Darwin.

Mutton chops: Elvis Presley, Hugh jackson as Wolverine the Killer.

Balbo: Robert Downey, Jr.

Zappa: Named after Frank Zappa.

French Fork: Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series.

