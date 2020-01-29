IPC 2020 ends on a grand note, over Rs 6 crore awarded in prize money

The 10th edition of the India Poker Championship (IPC) 2020, hosted by India’s leading digital gaming platform, Spartan Poker, which concluded recently, saw massive participation from poker enthusiasts.

Dubbed as India’s biggest poker extravaganza, the six-day event saw 1756 participants from across the country who thronged Big Daddy Casino in Goa and played to win around Rs 6 crore+ GTD. The event got interesting on the last day as it saw a turnout of 693 poker players, building the momentum further.

“I am overwhelmed with the response we have received for both India Poker Championship and the India Poker Championship Awards. I am thankful to all the people who supported us in making the event successful. It’s amazing to see more and more people participating in IPC every year,” said Amin Rozani, CEO of Spartan Poker said.

This year, Rubin Labroo was crowned as the India Poker Champion of the 2020 season who won a mammoth first place prize of Rs 61.80 lakh, claiming the IPC Main Event title. Apart from a gold trophy, Labroo bagged one-year sponsorship deal worth Rs 20 lakh from Spartan Poker, and an engraved MS Dhoni limited-edition Panerai watch worth over Rs 6.6 lakh.

The six days of intense poker action witnessed five big events- Mega Satellite, Kick-off, High Roller, Head-hunter and the Main Event. Famous poker players including India’s three WSOP bracelet winners Aditya Sushant, Abhinav Iyer, Nikita Luther were in attendance along with Anup Palod, Shravan Chabbria, Kanishka Sawant, Haresh Kukreja, Sahil Agarwal, Nitin Jain, Madhav Gupta, Alok Birewar, Vivek Rughani and many more took part in the grand tournament.

The tournament also brought together popular and eminent film, internet and television personalities under one roof such as Neha Dhupia, Kunal Khemu, Rannvijay Singha, Dino Morea, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Karan Patel, Aditi Bhatia and others.

Spartan Poker, indeed, has amped up the Poker experience to an International level by providing a safe, secure and trusted platform to put money in, play and get rewards.