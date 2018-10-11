Investors in Surat gain insights into principles of commodity investing

What does it take to build wealth and make profits from commodity investing? How can people widen their asset portfolio and invest in commodities? What are its benefits?

There are a plethora of questions that dominate an investor’s mind before he/she starts investing in commodities. They look for in-depth knowledge, read analysts’ reviews and ask for advice from friends and relatives before opening their purse strings to invest in commodity markets.

All these questions of investors were answered at ‘Commodities Ki Baatein’, an investor education event held in Surat on October 06, during which experts from the commodities market gave insights into investing, and explained how the asset class works, in simple terms.

The nearly two-hour event, presented by MCX IPF and powered by Moneycontrol, saw a huge turnout as new and existing investors thronged Taj Surat to know more about the markets.

The expert panel including Badruddin Khan, Senior Manager- Product Management Team MCX India; Komal Kanzaria, AVP, Business Development, MCX of India; Prathamesh Mallya, Chief Analyst - Commodities & Currency, Angel Broking; and Milan Parikh, CPAI, explained several terms related to commodities, elucidated its benefits, and how can investors get good returns.

The panel, which was moderated by Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair, also informed investors on best practices of commodity investing and touched upon various aspects of putting money into gold, copper, zinc, crude and silver, while answering questions from the audience on spot and future derivatives.

‘Commodities ki Baatein’ is a pan-India initiative to discuss opportunities available in commodity market, with Surat being the first destination.

