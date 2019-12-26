Introducing Moneybhai - India’s Biggest Virtual Trading Game

Moneybhai is a powerful, modern stock simulator which can give players, an opportunity to learn trading by experiencing markets in real time with real data using virtual currency. It will inculcate the habit of investing early in the ‘newly turned investors’. Moneybhai will help the players to understand the markets without involving real money. It will give a sort of practical training to the players which will generate extra risk taking capacity to know the consequences of their market led decisions.

How does it work? India’s Biggest Virtual Trading Game, Moneybhai is an investing simulation game. The player has ₹ 1 crore cash in their portfolio account & ₹ 1 crore intraday trading limit. With this virtual money the player can invest across asset classes like shares, commodities, mutual funds and fixed deposits. The player can reset their portfolio back to the original corpus of ₹1 crore. Moneybhai uses real data from stock markets in order to reproduce the experience of using a real online brokerage account. On a whole, the player will experience and get the feeling of placing trade and orders

Features of Moneybhai :

1. My Investments: This section allows the player to see all information related equity, debt & mutual funds you invest in. It mainly features the portfolio, transaction history and profit and loss statement.2. Transact: This section helps the player to invest into different asset classes. The asset classes varies across equity, debt and balanced funds to suit user profile3. Leagues: The league feature enables the user to form a small group or community to compete against each other. The user can invite your friends and knowns to the league and start learning, investing and competing.4. Leaders: This section highlights the user who are leading currently it’s a leader board of the complete user base to know their standings5. Learn: This section educates the user on the markets and basic investing strategies

6. Rules: This section displays the rules to play the game

• User will be able to learn finance and grasp it by playing virtually• Different strategies can be opted and learnt in real time market scenario• Will enables the player to try new things and learn from mistakes in a real-time scenario• No real money in involved

• Risk – free trading practice