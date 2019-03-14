InsureTech makes insurance purchase simple and customisable: COCO by DHFL General Insurance

Technology is playing a major role in streamlining operations and building efficiency across several sectors and the insurance industry is also being impacted by it.

Till now, the Technological aspect in the Insurance Industry was confined to backend and after the rise of InsureTech companies like COCO BY DHFL GI, this industry is witnessing a tech revolution, allowing new-age insurers to cater to individual consumer needs.

To address the ever-evolving customer needs and being true to its InsureTech Credentials, COCO by DHFL General Insurance is using Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning to understand online consumer behaviour and buying patterns to customise policies as per their needs and provide last mile assistance.

“With customer awareness levels rising, the scope of an insurance company talking directly to the consumer has increased. Insurance has earlier been married to technology, but when both the backend and the frontend integrate with technology, InsureTech is born,” said Mr Vijay Sinha, MD & CEO, COCO by DHFL General Insurance.

COCO by DHFL General Insurance is reaching customers who want to buy General Insurance products with simplified, targeted communication and is assisting them in buying the right products. It is doing so by seamlessly integrating new-age technologies like AI and ML to improve user experience and by allowing customisation of insurance products. Through this, COCO aims to reimagine General Insurance and make it easier for customers to understand and buy insurance policies.

To know more how InsureTech is helping them, watch the full interview of Mr Vijay Sinha (Managing Director & CEO of COCO BY DHFL GI) with Moneycontrol here.