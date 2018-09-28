Insist on the 15L mandatory Personal Accident Cover with your Motor Insurance – COCO by DHFL GI

IRDAI has recently directed all General Insurance companies, with effect from 20th of September 2018, to increase the Capital Sum Insured for Personal Accident Cover (PAC) for Owner-Drivers with a valid and effective driving license. It has been increased from INR 1 lakh for Two Wheelers & INR 2 lakh for car & commercial vehicles to a uniform INR 15 lakh for both liability-only and comprehensive insurance policies. This move follows the Hon’ble Madras High Court’s judgement intending to add to some solace to the victims of road accidents, who are the owner of the vehicle, who may incidentally suffer from permanent disability or death due to the said accident.

What is a Personal Accident Cover (PAC)?

It is a compulsory component of any motor insurance policy where the Owner-Driver has a valid and effective driving license, be it third party or comprehensive cover. It provides protection to the Owner-Driver while they are driving the insured vehicle and when they are mounting into or dismounting from it. PAC provides compensation if an accident causes permanent disability or death of Owner-Driver. The level of this compensation differs according to the extent of the injuries. For example:

-It provides 100% compensation in case of death due to the accident.

-Also 100% in case of loss of both limbs/eyes or the loss of one limb and eyesight in one eye.

-50% in case of loss of one limb or eyesight in one eye.

-100% if the accident causes total permanent disability.

What does this move mean for customers?

Besides the obvious enhancement in PAC for the Owner-Driver, the move also means that the premiums for both car and bike insurance will see an increase. This is because, the previous PAC premium of Rs. 50 + GST & Rs. 100 + GST per annum on Two Wheeler and Four Wheeler insurance, respectively, will now be replaced by a yearly premium of Rs. 750 + GST for both Two Wheelers and Four Wheelers. While this is not a significant percentage increase on car insurance premiums, those looking to buy Two Wheeler insurance should expect higher premiums.

Is this good news?

Yes, it’s a very good news. The death of an Owner-Driver is likely to cause immense emotional pain to their family, which is further compounded by the financial loss if the Owner-Driver was the bread-earner of the family. Even if the family has a nominal Rs 25,000 as its mandatory monthly expense, this Rs 15 lakh cover will keep the family afloat from financial troubles for just around 60 months i.e. 5 years. From this perspective, vehicle owners should take it as a positive move.

What if I have more than one vehicle and an effective license?

It is recommended to have PAC cover on all your motor vehicles owned by you as the insurance cover applies only if the owner-driver is driving the vehicle and that vehicle’s insurance has this mandatory PAC cover. This is in line with revision to General Regulation 36 A of Indian Motor Tariff revised in February 2006.

In line with the new mandate, we have already rolled out this enhanced benefit on our COCO portal to ensure Owner-Drivers with effective license have this enhanced INR 15 lakh PAC cover. It is our endeavor, to not only keep our customers informed but adequately protected with all mandated motor insurance covers. We encourage all customers to be aware of these changes and opt for this enhanced cover if they have an effective and valid driving license.

