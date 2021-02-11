Innovation and Resilience: How the manufacturing sector navigated through COVID-19

The strict lockdown measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted various sectors, forcing companies to halt operations, make work from home arrangements for employees, adapt to new ways to conduct businesses, etc., and the manufacturing industry was no exception.

The manufacturing sector took some major hits last year as the pandemic disrupted procurement of raw materials, supply chain, buying behaviour, and much more.

That said, the organisations fought all odds and transformed into new-age manufacturing enterprises as they navigated through the pandemic efficiently. c

This impressive show further increased the faith in the strength of domestic manufacturing capability, which plays a strong role in improving India's geopolitical stability and international diplomacy. Just as the Y2K crisis worked as a fantastic boom-in-disguise for the country's IT sector, the COVID-19 pandemic propelled the manufacturing sector to upgrade and compete at the global level.

Anand Louie, Director, International Research Institute of Manufacturing (IRIM), believes the manufacturing sector will have to maintain agility in the new normal to keep the momentum on the growth trajectory.

“It will be important for companies to upgrade manufacturing technologies and infrastructure to keep up with the changing times, build production capacities, develop and retain technical talent, and integrate manufacturing practices with the redefined IT infrastructure,” he said.

With Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and other advanced technologies modifying industrial operations, the Indian manufacturing industry can leap from a manually-dependent sector to a technology-driven force.

Thus, to acknowledge the efforts, growth, and competitiveness of companies that set out excellent manufacturing practices by churning innovative methodologies and business strategies, IRIM is hosting its 7th edition of prestigious National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC).

The professional body has been recognising manufacturers since eight years that set out differentiated manufacturing practices and demonstrated consistency in their growth and competitiveness in India.

This year, IRIM achieved a milestone of assessing 500 manufacturing units in the last eight years, most of them belonging to the Fortune 500 list or market leaders across different sectors including FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, PSUs, Refineries, Cements, Automotive and Metals & Mining.

The experienced professionals evaluate the participating companies based on IRIM’s Ten indicators of manufacturing competitiveness. The assessment looks for an organization’s ability to develop, implement and sustain a strong competitive strategy, and is customized for each facility by assigning unique weightage to each of these indicators based on organization's priorities.

Deepankar Shree Gyan, Consulting Head, IRIM, said, “The key ingredient that will catalyze an organization’s success in the future of manufacturing business ecosystem is the mostly ignored element called ‘Element T’ which is nothing but Time elapsed in status quo. An organization’s performance and future readiness will be linked to their speed of executing orders, implementing change, taking decisions and building capacities.”

The NAMC awards have become a much-awaited event owing to its transparency and progressive approach. The ceremony will be telecasted on CNBC TV-18 on February 13, 6pm onwards, which will also have industry experts from diverse fields who will share their experiences and performance evaluations that helped them unlock new growth opportunities.

IRIM is a professional body that supports the manufacturing industry across the world through research, training and consulting services.

This is a partnered post.