Initiatives by MCX is helping investors make sound decisions. Here’s how

A hasty decision is the first step to losses and this holds true for financial planning as well. The urgency to create wealth in a short period can lead you to take wrong decisions, affecting your financial health.

Thus, it is important that you acquire a complete knowledge of the asset class before you start investing and getting the desired returns.

In a bid to inform new and existing investors about the importance of asking relevant questions and clearing doubts while investing in commodities, MCX IPF has come up with an interesting animated series, ‘A Monk Who Trades’, where a monk is seen educating on the dos and don’ts of investing.

For instance, in this video, the monk explains why it is crucial to ask all the relevant questions and clear doubts with your member before you start transacting.

Likewise, MCX IPF has produced a number of animated videos that lead you to ask relevant questions and take informed decisions.

Stay tuned for more.

*This is a partnered post.