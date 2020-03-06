App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 03:29 PM IST

Initiatives by MCX is helping investors make sound decisions. Here’s how

It is important that you acquire a complete knowledge of the asset class before you start investing and getting the desired returns.

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

A hasty decision is the first step to losses and this holds true for financial planning as well. The urgency to create wealth in a short period can lead you to take wrong decisions, affecting your financial health.

Thus, it is important that you acquire a complete knowledge of the asset class before you start investing and getting the desired returns.

In a bid to inform new and existing investors about the importance of asking relevant questions and clearing doubts while investing in commodities, MCX IPF has come up with an interesting animated series, ‘A Monk Who Trades’, where a monk is seen educating on the dos and don’ts of investing.

For instance, in this video, the monk explains why it is crucial to ask all the relevant questions and clear doubts with your member before you start transacting.

Likewise, MCX IPF has produced a number of animated videos that lead you to ask relevant questions and take informed decisions.

Stay tuned for more.

*This is a partnered post.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Features

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.