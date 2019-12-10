Industry stalwarts to discuss entrepreneurship, equitable growth at Leadership Collective

The Indian government has put an ambitious target of achieving $5 trillion economy by 2024 and to meet the goal, India needs robust reforms and policies to propel the economic growth towards the desirable number.

Indeed, many policy reforms are being announced at the government and central bank level to fuel growth, which is subdued for now. But, challenging times do call for extraordinary fiscal measures to cushion the Indian economy.

Here, business and financial leaders play a pivotal role in creating a roadmap for future organisational and economic growth. Ambitions need tailwinds to propel them to fruition and such a boost is the need of the hour. Leaders at the helm have to steer their organizations to success making tough decisions backed by agile actions.

In a bid to launch a dialogue on inclusive growth and discuss various measures to achieve it,Standard Chartered and CNBC-TV18 present ‘Leadership Collective’, an event that will see luminaries from India Inc putting their forth their words of wisdom.

The event also marks the completion of CNBC-TV18’s 20 years of excellence in business news reporting, which is known to put the spotlight on leaders and their efforts that churn the handle of economic growth and prosperity.

It also launches the 15th year of the prestigious India Business Leader Awards.

Meanwhile, the ‘Leadership Collective’ is scheduled for December 11 in Bengaluru from 5.00 pm onwards. The event will see panel discussions and keynote addresses on an array of subjects. Industry stalwarts including Shanti Raghavan, Founder, Enable India; Poonam Bir Kasturi, CEO, Daily Dump, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD, Biocon, Nithin Kamath, Founder& CEO, Zerodha, Sanjeev Sharma, MD, ABB and Zarin Daruwala, CEO, Standard Chartered will be present at the event discussing equitable growth and more.