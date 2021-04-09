India’s Startup Ecosystem in 2020: A story of recovery, resilience, reinvention and disruption

Embodying the true spirit of a young and self-reliant India, these new-age entrepreneurs are forging ahead with renewed vigour, creating wealth for their stakeholders and building businesses of the future. As part of the weeklong celebration of the 16th edition of the India Business Leader Awards, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 got into an insightful discussion with Nithin Kamath, Co-founder, Zeroda, Vivek Sundar, COO, Swiggy, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-founder, Urban Company and Prashant Tandon, CEO & Co-founder, 1mg.

Despite scaling issues, leased lines, and other disruptions that plagued online trading companies, Zerodha saw a spectacular year in 2020, as fence-sitters took the plunge in the markets as mentioned by Nithin Kamath.

“2020 has been transformational” quoted Vivek Sundar, “We are a much more diverse, resilient and innovative company due to the hard work of the ecosystem”. Never waste a crisis he quipped.

“Breakthrough year for digital healthcare, everything about the pandemic showcased the value that we bring in the digital healthcare space” commented

“A rollercoaster of a year, revenues hit rock bottom for an extended period of time, but we believed in the future, we supported our service professionals with the best-in-class SOPs with respect to hygiene and safety. As markets opened up, we are seeing an acceleration like never before.”

