India’s best chefs curate a stellar line-up of traditional and experimental dishes for Diwali feast

A traditional Diwali feast across India resonates with various traditions that inform it, with the nostalgia of a family dinner and with experimentation by inventive chefs and home cooks.

Delicacy: Anarsa

The food you cook for Lakshmi puja in the north of India such as the meetha parantha or the sugar-stuffed parantha my grandmother traditionally made; the meat that is served by some communities in parts of Maharashtra and Bengal; Rajasthan and Gujarat’s chickpea flour, khoya and sugar-encrusted Moti Pak; Maharashtra’s rarely known and equally rarely cooked Anarsa, a delicious blend of rice flour and jaggery fritters studded with poppy seeds, the sweet dumplings, gulgule, eaten in Madhya Pradesh; the beautiful dense fudge Mohanthal; Tamil Nadu’s Deepavali Marandu or legiyam with carrom seeds and poppy seeds; Chettinad’s Diwali dessert, Ukkarai, cooked using chana dal, jaggery and roasted nuts; and Kumaon’s Singals that are a flavourful melding of semolina, curd, milk, sugar, cardamom and banana.

Many of these are barely known in other parts of India but form the core of the rich culinary festive heritage.

We have curated traditional and experimental recipes served as part of Diwali feasts by India’s professional kitchens, helmed by a stellar line of chefs. Enjoy the feast.

Chef Manish Mehrotra, Indian Accent, Delhi

Chef Manish Mehrotra’s childhood memories are of a huge feast in the afternoons and a delicious Cauliflower Tahiri, a classic Uttar Pradesh dish, every Diwali evening at his family home. “Indian Accent is shut on Diwali day so I will share the classic Tahiri recipe because that was one dish the ladies of the home-cooked, every year.”



Heat oil in a pressure cooker.



Add ginger and green chillies. Add chopped onions and cook till they are golden brown. Add cauliflower that is cut into florets.



Add powdered spices and cook for a few seconds. Now, add the rice.



Mix the rice with the masala and add an equal quantity of water. Bring the water to a boil.



Close the lid of the cooker and let it cook for 12 minutes.



Let the pressure cooker decompress on its own and then open the lid.



Top with a ladle of ghee.



Executive Chef Satbir Bakshi, The Oberoi Mumbai

For Chef Satbir Bakshi, chaats and samosas are a festive staple. “Yam takes the form of a galouti since most families follow a vegetarian diet till Lakshmi puja. There are versions of a vegetarian galouti, a form of a faux meat dish to mimic a real one,” he says. Chef Bakshi has created a Beetroot and Mushroom version for the Diwali 2020 feast at The Oberoi, Mumbai.

“The day after the puja, keema samosas are a must at home. We also do savoury versions of the gujiya called karanjis, with green peas and coconut.”

Cooking Instructions:



Cut the bhindi into thin slices.



Coat it with chilli powder, turmeric powder, besan and salt. Add water for a dry paste-like consistency.



Heat oil in a pan and deep fry it till it turns crisp and golden.



Take it off the fire and drain the excess oil.





Dice the hard stalk of the spinach leaves.



Make a smooth batter with besan, salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and water.



Heat the oil in a pan and deep fry 4-5 leaves that are dipped in the besan batter.



Drain the excess oil by placing the palak pakoda on a paper towel.





Place the palak pakoda and bhindi pakoda on a plate.



Drizzle them with green coriander chutney, tamarind date chutney and whisked yoghurt.



Sprinkle chopped tomatoes and a little chaat masala on top of the dish.



Garnish with pomegranate seeds that add a tangy taste to the dish



Chef Akshraj Jodha, Executive Chef, ITC Windsor

Chef Akshraj Jodha’s ancestry stretches back to the legendary Rao Jodha, the founder of Jodhpur. His culinary arsenal includes several Rajasthani delicacies including the superb Mawa Kachori he recommends for Diwali. Indulgently coated with silver varq, and a favourite of the desert state’s royal families, these Rajasthani sweet pastries are stuffed with mawa or khoya, mixed with nuts and then deep-fried. They are usually served on festivals such as Holi and Diwali.



Make a dough with the flour, ghee and water and rest it for 45 mins.



Divide it into equal balls and stuff them with mawa. Flatten to make discs.



Fry in desi ghee till they are golden brown.



Make the sugar syrup by heating water and sugar till the sugar dissolves completely and the sugar syrup is of a 2-thread consistency.



Just before serving, dip the fried kachoris in sugar syrup and garnish it with silver varq, chopped pista and almonds.



Chef Prasad Metrani, Executive Chef, Fairmont Jaipur

“We often associate Diwali with traditional north Indian regional favourites such as Misri Mawa, historically prepared on the day of Govardhan Pooja, a day after Lakshmi Puja. However, we also encourage creativity to appeal to an evolving palate. The Gulab Jamun Cheesecake that we serve is a take on northern India’s loved recipe with a delicate spin on its robust flavours. The Gulkand Cupcake is a tribute to Jaipur’s speciality, the gulab or rose,” says Chef Prasad Metrani. His Saffron Cardamom Panacotta, a marriage of Indian and western flavours is a must-experience culinary experiment.



Simmer the milk and the cardamom sticks in a pan. As soon as you see bubbles form on the top, turn off the heat.



Cover the pan so that the cardamom infuses in the milk. Leave it for 10-15 minutes.



Bloom the gelatin leaves in ice-cold water for 10 minutes.



Strain the cardamom-infused milk.



Combine the milk, sugar and saffron in a pan and bring to boil.



Turn off the heat and dissolve the gelatin (strain the water).



Pour the cold cream in a bowl and gradually combine the warm mixture into the cream.



Pour it into desired glasses and let it cool in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.



Serve with garnishes of almond slivers, crushed pistachios and silver leaf.



Chef Sharad Dewan, Regional Director – Food Production, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited.

Chef Sharad Dewan, famous for his extensive work in regional cuisine, deeps dive into his Punjabi heritage for the recipe of Panjiri. “I have been staying away from parents for the last 16 years and the one dish that touches my heart and soul at this festive time is Panjiri. It was a dish my mother makes at the beginning of winter.”



Place a small pan on low flame. Roast brown cashews and almonds in ghee for 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl when done and crush them lightly.



Roast the makhanas in oil. Cool and crush lightly.



Fry the raisins in ghee.



On a low flame, dry roast the whole wheat flour in a kadhai or a thick-bottomed pan until its colour changes to light brown.



Add in the ghee and roast the flour till the ghee is absorbed.



Now, add the roasted and crushed cashews, makhanas and almonds.



Turn off the flame and mix in powdered sugar along with raisins and Char Magaz (a blend of four seeds from the melon family).



Let the freshly made Panjiri cool in a bowl.



Himanshu Taneja, Culinary Director – South Asia, Marriott International

This recipe comes from Seven Kitchen at St. Regis Mumbai. An unsung chicken recipe from Punjab, it is subtly spiced in contrarian to the bold and robust flavours that the northern India state is known for.



250gm hung curd



50gm ginger-garlic paste



100gm brown kaju paste



10gm degi mirch



2tsp chilli paste



2gm garam masala



1gm crushed black pepper



10gm coriander Powder



20gm cumin powder



750gm whole chicken



10gm chana masala powder



1gm kasuri methi powder



5gm chaat masala



5gm dry mango powder



2gm black salt



50ml mustard oil



1 banana leave



30ml rum



Salt to taste



Cooking Instructions:



Clean the whole chicken.



In a bowl, mix hung curd, degi mirch, coriander powder, brown kaju paste, chana masala powder, chaat masala, dry mango powder, black pepper crush powder, chilli paste, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste, kasuri methi powder, mustard oil and salt.



Marinate the chicken with this masala mix and wrap a banana leave gently all around the chicken. Leave it aside for 24 hours.





Take a bowl of atta and make a soft dough with warm water.



Wrap the chicken with the flattened dough and pinch it at the edges with the help of water.



Take the whole chicken and cook it over the coal within the preheated tandoor for 20 minutes.



Remove the chicken and rest it for another 10 minutes. Cook inside the tandoor for another 15 minutes.



Break and open the cover of dough over the chicken.



Flambé it with rum and serve



Chef Dirham Haque, Executive Sous Chef, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

The hotel’s Grand Diwali Sunday Brunch on 15 November is likely to be a splendid display of traditional Indian dishes such as Shankar Pali, Karanji, Gujia, Besan Ladoo, Mysore Pak, Jangiri, Rawa Ladoo, Namak Para, Thattai, Murukku, Ribbon Pakoda and Chakli. “There will be also regional specialities such as Shahi Nehari, or succulent prime cuts of locavore mutton simmered overnight,” says Chef Dirham Haque.

Utsav Thali

Right from Dusshera, the hotel has been serving an Utsav Thali curated by the chefs. “You will find variants like Prawn Kizhi, a Kerala-style prawn wrapped in banana leaf; Kutchi Dabeli from the west of India; a special Amritsari Chur Keema Naan, a delightful bread stuffed with minced meat; and regional desserts such as Chennar Payesh, Shahed E Jaam, Mohan Thal to Thande Gulab Ki Kheer.”