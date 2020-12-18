India Inc. explores new digital frontiers in uncertain times

Calendar 2020 has been a life-changing year for organisations and business leaders around the world, on account of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the silver lining has been an extreme acceleration in the pace of adoption of digital technologies and digital transformation across enterprises.

Trends like remote working, virtual collaboration and new uses of data have emerged and investments in technology have been on the rise, as have investments in cyber security. The moot questions now are: where is all this leading to and how can emerging technologies like AI, ML, 5G and the cloud really shape businesses for the future; most importantly, how can businesses ensure that they are future ready.

To address these and related issues, Dell Technologies Forum 2020 brought together a clique of industry stalwarts for a special CEO panel discussion. Moderated by CNBC TV18’s Mridu Bhandari, the panel comprised Keshav R Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS Global Services and Past Chairman, NASSCOM; Partha DeSarkar, Wholetime Executive Director & Global CEO, Hinduja Global Solutions; Alok Ohrie, President & Managing Director, Dell Technologies, India; Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles; Tarun Chugh, Managing Director & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life and Amar Nagaram, Chief Executive Officer, Myntra.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on living, working, learning and doing business, many organisations, of all sizes, have been taking the opportunity to redefine, rethink and redesign their business models. “The biggest enabler for all of this change is technology,” remarked Alok Ohrie. “While adoption of technology began with business continuity plans, it moved on to working from home and now it’s in the innovation space. At Dell Technologies, we are very excited and heavily invested in five emerging technologies, data management, Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning, hybrid cloud, 5G coupled with edge computing and cyber security.”

At a different level, with the abrupt shutdown of supply chains, organisations had to completely rebooting their logistics and value chains, keeping in mind the new social distancing norms. Sharing his experiences of digital transformation, Satyakam Arya mentioned that his company worked on a 4Rs approach. “Our model revolved around Rebooting, Resilience, Reimagining and Reform and each of these had ramifications for cost and changes in the way business was formerly conducted,” he said.

The pandemic had also triggered changes in talent sourcing and once again, technology offers management solutions for this new human resource model. Partha DeSarkar illustrated, “Within the new dynamics, a good resource can be anywhere in the world and still work for us. That has broken some paradigms about the boundaries of the pool of employable resources and a company’s ability to manage a remote workforce that is distributed all over the world. Computing technology has ways in which you can monitor productivity, attendance and more.”

In a larger context, work from home could be here to stay, in some hybrid form, even when the pandemic is overcome. This new normal calls for a completely morphed work eco-system. Keshav Murugesh explained, “We have been focusing on three facets since work norms have changed – the health and safety of all our employees across the world, making sure that we kept the lights on for every client and thirdly, reaching out to clients, working with them, co-creating new solutions in areas never attempted before.”

Despite steering a digital native company, which has been supremely comfortable with digital technology, Amar Nagaram experienced how the pandemic had turned his business assumptions upside-down. “For the past 10-12 years of e-commerce in this country, technology was ahead of the need state of the online consumer. Then, for the first time, during the lockdowns, we were challenged by the demand and need state of the consumer, especially in tier 2 and 3 towns, and we had to accelerate our tech investments to meet the new need state. The pandemic has changed the way we perceive the next 3 years of e-commerce. We’re now looking at a runway that is much shorter and a faster takeoff than we previously envisaged.”

Similarly, Tarun Chugh shared that his company was already largely equipped with technology, with digital assets in the form of life cycles of customers and lifecycles of employees. Using the cloud facilitated the whole exercise of shifting to virtual work and access to digital asset. “We were able to use cloud quite effectively in three areas, specifically, work from home, cyber security and customer access.” He concluded that in the life insurance sector, those companies which were ready with cloud infrastructure could come back quickly and were able to reach out to customers faster.

Summing up, Alok Ohri offered insights into the future of digital technology, saying, “Enough and more has been talked about how the environment has changed but the bottom-line is that our digital future requires agile IT. The workplace and workforce have gone digital and everything is data driven. Accordingly, every organization has to do its own due diligence and figure out which combination of data management, AI /ML, cloud, 5G and edge computing and finally, cyber security, can give them the best mileage.”

