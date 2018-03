India Business Summit Leaders Speak puts spotlight on how Indian manufacturers are embracing Industry 4.0 to survive technology led disruption. @moneycontrolcom CNBC TV18

India Business Summit Leaders Speak is privileged to have visionaries and disruptors and an estimated panel to shine spotlight on how Indian manufacturers are embracing Industry 4.0 to survive technology led disruption. Also explore how technology is helping the manufacturing sector stay relevant in a globalized economy.