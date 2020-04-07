App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Life of a socially distanced social butterfly amid coronavirus pandemic

Has COVID-19 wrecked your social plans? If you are a socially distanced social butterfly, here's a daily schedule you can follow while you stay at home.

Triparna Mitra
As the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the world, the experts have advised to avoid social distancing to combat the outbreak. May countries are under lockdown, urging people to stay at home and maintain distance with people. Lockdown gave the chance to people to spend time with their family and utilise this time to involve in other extra household activities. Here is the life of a social butterfly during this period of social distancing. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/4

As the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the world, the experts have advised to avoid social distancing to combat the outbreak. May countries are under lockdown, urging people to stay at home and maintain distance with people. Lockdown gave the chance to people to spend time with their family and utilise this time to involve in other extra household activities. Here is the life of a social butterfly during this period of social distancing. (Image: News18 Creative)

Start your day with yoga to be fit. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/4

Start your day with yoga to be fit. (Image: News18 Creative)

During this lockdown, we might get stressed so the best way to calm ourselves is chatting with people followed with some yummy food for virtual brunch. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/4

During this lockdown, we might get stressed so the best way to calm ourselves is chatting with people followed with some yummy food for virtual brunch. (Image: News18 Creative)

While working, take a break to talk to some friends. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/4

While working, take a break to talk to some friends. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 07:49 am

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #Slideshow #work from home

most popular

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.