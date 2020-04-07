In pics | Life of a socially distanced social butterfly amid coronavirus pandemic

Has COVID-19 wrecked your social plans? If you are a socially distanced social butterfly, here's a daily schedule you can follow while you stay at home. Triparna Mitra 1/4 As the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the world, the experts have advised to avoid social distancing to combat the outbreak. May countries are under lockdown, urging people to stay at home and maintain distance with people. Lockdown gave the chance to people to spend time with their family and utilise this time to involve in other extra household activities. Here is the life of a social butterfly during this period of social distancing. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/4 Start your day with yoga to be fit. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/4 During this lockdown, we might get stressed so the best way to calm ourselves is chatting with people followed with some yummy food for virtual brunch. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/4 While working, take a break to talk to some friends. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Apr 7, 2020 07:49 am