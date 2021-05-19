In pandemic year, LGBTQIA+ rights activists take fight against phobias, hateful speech to social media

Do you expect to encounter homophobia in an educational video about molecules? Watch this online tutorial, to know that it is possible.

While talking about homoatomic molecules, the chemistry teacher mentions Section 377, India’s colonial era law that criminalized “unnatural sex against the order of nature” before it was read down by the Supreme Court in 2018. He also uses the words “gandi baat” (dirty act), “unnatural” and “pathetic”.

Recently, the video, which incites disgust towards homosexual love, was made private. The trainer said it was a really old video, and he didn't want to hurt anyone. Both the video and the trainer's non-apology drew the ire of many on Twitter after it was posted by non-binary queer artist Sasha to demand accountability.

In response, the teacher posted a video on Instagram saying that his statements were made in jest (“mazaak mein”), and that he had no intention to hurt the sentiments of any community. He also mentioned that he does not discriminate between homosexual and heterosexual people.

An email seeking comment on this video has been sent to the company where this trainer works, and the story will be updated when the company representatives and/or the teacher respond.

However, the video is just one instance of everyday homophobia that remains rampant, even as social and cultural acceptance of alternative sexualities and genders trails legal provisions.

Sayantan Datta, a queer-trans science writer documenting the work and lives of queer-trans people for TheLifeofScience.com, says, "In India, science curriculum at the school, college and university levels is extremely heteronormative and it upholds the gender binary. People whose lives do not fit into these categories are pathologized, not only in the syllabus but also in the classroom.”

They add, “Because science claims to be objective, many scientists conveniently refuse to engage with issues of oppression and marginalization. Calling out those who make derogatory remarks about queer-trans people is important but the long-term goal should be getting more queer-trans people into scientific disciplines, claiming power, and transforming institutions from within."

A 2019 UNESCO study titled “Be A Buddy, Not A Bully: Experiences of Sexual and Gender Minority Youth in Tamil Nadu Schools” highlights how educational institutions serve as sites for bullying of these youth. They are physically harmed in classrooms, toilets and playgrounds. They are hit, punched, pricked using sharpened objects, and are also at the receiving end of verbal taunts.

Rohini Malur, a queer cis woman who is a founding member of the All Sorts of Queer (ASU) collective, says, “Coming out as a queer person involves taking on an element of risk. People can hurt you because your existence does not make sense to them. They think you are sick and perverted when all you are doing is living your life. They have a lot of unlearning to do because our society is terribly invested in keeping them trapped inside boxes and reinforcing toxic behaviours.”

She minimises her own experiences of queerphobia by “curating” who she interacts with in her personal and professional life. “I do not hang out with queerphobic people. Our ideas of respect, kindness and emotional health are not aligned with each other. At Hasiru Dala, the NGO I work with, respecting all genders and sexualities is part of the core values. It is non-negotiable,” she adds.

It is tough to find workplaces with the kind of unflinching support needed by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and non-binary people to thrive and excel. Even organizations with strong diversity and inclusion mandates have a long way to go as they see these people as beneficiaries, and rarely have them in leadership positions with decision-making powers.

The International Commission of Jurists’ 2019 report “Living with Dignity: Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity-Based Human Rights Violations in Housing, Work, and Public Spaces in India” gives numerous examples of everyday discrimination. The unavailability of gender-neutral toilets, for instance, creates additional barriers for trans persons, denying them their right to sanitation.

Sudipta Das, an intersectional queer feminist who works in the field of sexual and reproductive health and rights, says, “Misgendering is an everyday act of violence that extracts labour from queer people. We are expected to educate others about how to treat us when the onus of learning should be on them. I have people telling me that using they/them pronouns to address me is hard but that sounds like a ridiculous excuse because human beings learn new vocabulary throughout their lives.”

Das thinks that the word ‘inclusion’ is thrown around so frequently that it has lost its meaning. They add, “I am approached by people who want to ‘include’ me so that they look progressive but they do not want to hear my lived experiences which are shaped by where I was born, the caste and class I belong to, and the languages I speak, not only my gender and sexuality. Inclusion is meaningless when it is tokenistic. Self-determination is the only way to challenge erasure and discrimination.”

Even the act of filling a form can be discriminatory when the person is expected to tick one of two alternatives – male and female. Some forms provide ‘other’ or ‘third gender’ as an option but there are many who do not identify with these categories. Providing a blank would let the person determine who they are on their own terms. Public toilets, religious places and airport security checks cause massive anxiety as they put people in boxes that are out of touch with their reality.

Writer and book reviewer Saurabh Sharma finds it offensive when he is told that “he does not look gay”. He says, “What does that even mean? It leaves me speechless.” A teacher of his once told him that he needed to be with a woman. It irked him that she was absolutely sure on his behalf.

He has to monitor what he wears. “I have family elders telling me how to dress when I visit conservative relatives so that my queerness does not cause any discomfort or embarrassment to them. Over time, this kind of surveillance leads to self-censorship. Fighting to express yourself in a manner that you want to can take a heavy toll on your mental health. It is exhausting,” he adds.

Homes and workplaces are not the only environments where biases and prejudices exist. Often people who are eager to wear the crown of allyship become so confident in their outward expressions of solidarity that they fail to look within and acknowledge the harm they cause.

Dr Aqsa Shaikh, associate professor of community medicine at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, and director of Human Solidarity Foundation, points out that there are many subtle instances of transphobia that may not be apparent, especially when it involves allies.

As a trans woman, she finds that “allies make the common mistake of outing a trans person without their consent.” She says, “Just because a trans person is out to a close group of friends, colleagues and family members, that does not give anyone the permission to introduce them as trans persons to others. Let that be done by the trans person themselves.”

She wants allies to know that “a trans person is not something exotic to show off to a group of acquaintances.” Privacy and safety must be respected. She also cautions against stereotyping a whole group of people based on interactions with only a couple of trans persons, and reminds us that trans people have multiple facets in addition to and beyond their gender identity.

“Exclusion Amplified”, a 2020 report by the Centre for Law and Policy Research, highlights how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the trans and intersex community in India. There is heightened police brutality, loss of income, denial of support services from the state, lack of healthcare for community members living with HIV, and forced isolation from emotional support networks.