Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 12:29 PM IST

In-depth: Understanding the commodity derivatives market

Experts inform, engage with audience on investing in commodity derivatives market.

The Indian commodity derivatives market saw an array of key developments recently with market regulator SEBI allowing trading in Indices and Options to strengthen, deepen and widen the market further.

The move, indeed, opened up many opportunities for individuals to invest in the commodity derivatives market and widen their portfolio by adding commodities to it.

To inform and educate investors on the nuances of commodities, new products and how they can invest in the commodity market, NCDEX IPFT and Moneycontrol held ‘Commodity ki Paathshala’ in Mumbai, where experts sat down for an insightful discussion and deliberated on a slew of issues on commodity investing.

During the session, which was moderated by Manisha Gupta, Editor-Commodities& Currencies, CNBC TV-18, panellists Kapil Dev- EVP & Head, Product & Business, NCDEX; N.S. Ramaswamy, Head Commodities, Ventura securities Ltd, Mudit Singhania, Partner, Alpha Alternatives; and Aromal Amal Joshi, Head Material purchase, ROQUETTE spoke about the growth of commodity derivatives market, what do commodities mean for a balanced portfolio, status and scope of future commodity trading and more.

The engaging panel discussion also gave an insight into Futures and Options, deliveries for commodities, cash and carry strategy and addressed the gaps in commodity investing.

Meanwhile, the industry heads also answered questions from the audience.

To know more, watch the full video here.
First Published on Apr 13, 2020 11:39 am

