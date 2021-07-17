If Covid Vanished | ‘Would love a team offsite; I’ve only met many of my colleagues on Zoom’

Slurrp Farm co-founder Meghana Narayan wishes scientists and designers would develop a tool to vaccinate people faster.

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before Covid-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

The swimming pool used to be Meghana Narayan’s natural habitat. As a competitive swimmer who represented India at the 1998 Asian Games, she spent hours in the water.

Twenty-three years later, as the planet fights the pandemic, most swimming pools are off limits. Even setting foot on terra firma outside our homes carries some risk.

When everything returns to normal, Meghana, the co-founder of Slurrp Farms, which makes ingredients for healthy snacks, would like to wade into the new world, a wish list in her hand.

A conversation with Meghana, an Oxford and Harvard alumnus now based in Gurugram, on things she’d do if Covid cleared out.

If Covid went away or became manageable, which city would you like to travel to first and why?

I would like to travel to Bangalore – it’s where my parents are, and it has been hard to not see them as often as I would like.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

Greenr Café, as it’s a family favourite for Sunday brunch.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to?

I would like to invite many but Michael Pollan (food and environment writer, professor) would be the first. He has inspired both Shauravi (Malik, co-founder) and me in our mission to understand nutrition and the food system we have inherited, and what changes we can make as consumers and founders of a food company.

What public performance/occasion would you like to attend?

I love listening to live music - both classical and contemporary. At this point, I will take anything.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

I would love to have a fun offsite with the Slurrp Farm team. We have grown by 30% during Covid and many of us have only met on Zoom!

What new skill would you like to learn?

During these two years of lockdown, I have understood the importance of a healthy lifestyle. I would love to improve my meditation skills.

A song that comes to mind when you think of a Covid free world.

‘Tonight's Gonna be a Good Night’ by Black Eyed Peas.

What would your approach to money be for life post Covid?

No significant change. I have always been financially conservative to enable me to follow my dreams.

What new invention/ gadget would you like to see that would help us deal with future pandemics?

A tool to vaccinate people faster.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

I have always chosen to do what I love and be happy each day. The pandemic has reiterated the importance of that.