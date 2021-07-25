If Covid Vanished | On the wish list of Asus India boss: Ganpati celebrations, competing in a triathlon

Arnold Su, Business Head - Consumer and Gaming PC, SYS Business Group, ASUS India.

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before Covid-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

His name is Arnold. And he wants to be back. Covid-19 has forced Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, to be on an extended stay at home in Taiwan. But Su is waiting to return to Mumbai, where he is based. Among other things, he would like to enjoy a cold one at Mumbai’s Independence Brewing Company, and also experience Maharashtra’s throbbing Ganpati celebrations.

“The love, the zeal and the energy with which this festival is celebrated in India, especially Maharashtra, is commendable,” Su says.

A conversation with Su on things he’d like to do if Covid vanished.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

If Covid went away or became manageable, which city would you like to travel to first and why?

I’m longing to come back to Mumbai and meet all my Indian colleagues and friends. Thanks to technology, we often catch up virtually but being present in Mumbai and connecting with them in person is something I miss.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

Independence Brewing Company, Mumbai, is a fantastic brewery with good music and ambience. I used to visit it almost every week in pre-Covid times.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to and why?

I don't have any specific person I want to meet, but I would love to meet more people in person after the pandemic.

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

I love India’s vibrant culture and the spirit of festivity is an add-on to the positive vibe. I cannot wait to attend the Ganpati festival. The love, the zeal and the energy with which this festival is celebrated in India, especially Maharashtra, is commendable. I guess we will have to wait until 2022 for things to become normal so that we can celebrate the festival with the same essence and enthusiasm.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

I’m looking forward to going for my yoga classes. While I have been attending the virtual sessions for the past two months, nothing would beat the energy of a physical class.

Other than that, my son and I used to share a fun routine which was a great stress-buster. We often used to go to the public park where we would play, run or simply unwind amidst the greenery. I would love to re-initiate our father-son bonding sessions and go back to nature once the pandemic is over.

What new skill would you like to learn?

I’m an ardent jogger. I have completed three full marathons and around ten half marathons so far. I am also a passionate cyclist. I completed one round of Taiwan (around 1050 km) in just ten days. My next goal is to enhance my swimming. It is not a new skill that I want to learn but you can say it is a skill which I would like to master, so that I can participate in a new challenge – triathlon.

A song that comes to mind when you think of a Covid-free world.

There is this nice Taiwanese song by S.H.E., which means ‘a beautiful new world’ in English. I love listening to this song, especially on days when I need some positive affirmations. It gives me hope and assurance for a happy and positive future.

What would your approach to money be for life post Covid?

My approach to money will not change much. I will continue to value my life even more and live to the fullest. The pandemic has shown us all the value of little things in life and how uncertain time can be. I will try to fulfil all my dreams and pursue the things I love.

What new invention/ gadget would you like to see that would help us deal with future pandemics?

Well, since we are all working from home, having a fast laptop which can help us complete tasks efficiently and at the same time cater to our personal needs, is something that would make our work and life more balanced. With technology getting efficient, we can have more time to ourselves, which can be spent with our loved ones and in pursuing our hobbies.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

The pandemic has constantly brought me back to the famous phrase used in John Lennon’s song ‘Beautiful Boy’ - Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans.

So, my motto would be to spend more time with family and my sons. I want to experience them growing up while growing along with them.