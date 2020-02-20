How ULIPs emerged as an all-round winner post Budget 2020

On 1st February 2020, the honourable Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister of India presented Budget 2020 with a focus on launching key initiatives and programs to propel economic growth. The Budget focused on achieving this growth in several ways, including enhancement of the current infrastructures, promoting entrepreneurship etc. Another key initiative in this direction was the introduction of a new tax regime to boost domestic consumption.

While the new tax structure introduced lower income tax slabs for various income brackets, it also came with various caveats as well as terms and conditions. While individuals can choose between the two, the introduction of two tax structures has definitely caused a stir in the financial community, especially when it comes to tax saving investment instruments. In light of this situation, the real question is, are tax-saver investment plans still beneficial for individuals looking to create wealth while they save on their taxes?

Comparing the two tax regimes

Income Income Tax under Existing (Old) Regime Income Tax Under New Regime Rs 0 to Rs 2.5 lakh Exempt Exempt Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh 5% 5% Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh 20% 10% Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh 20% 15% Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh 30% 20% Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh 30% 25% Above Rs 15 lakh 30% 30%

With a focus on boosting consumption, the new tax regime will come into effect from April 1, 2020 and will operate under the new slabs as stated below:

While the new slabs definitely seem enticing, there is a catch. Individuals will now have the option to choose between the two tax structures; however, under the new regime, individual tax payers will not be able to claim or take advantage of the various income tax exemptions and deductions under Section 80C and 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961. An immediate investment strategy that comes to mind would be to switch to the new structure and reduce investments in tax-saving instruments.

A hasty decision to switch, however, is not recommended. While the new tax structure is definitely beneficial and puts more liquidity in the tax-payers’ hands, there still are tax-saving investments that have emerged as clear winners post Budget 2020.

In fact, one such instrument that you can take advantage of is the Unit Linked Insurance Plan OR ULIP. Let us understand how.

How are ULIPs favourable

ULIPs have for long been a popular investment option as they offer the dual benefit of wealth creation and life insurance. Under the old tax regime ULIPs can also provide benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ULIPs can be beneficial to consumers opting in for the new tax structure too. How? i. ULIPs are exempt from Long-Term Capital Gains tax (LTCG) which means that investors still benefit at the time of maturity under the new tax structure ii. ULIPs allow investment in both debt and equity markets, without any tax on switching between funds, allowing investors to focus aggressively on wealth creation; with a dual benefit of a risk / insurance cover.

These factors clearly make ULIPs an ideal investment instrument to fulfil the need of your future financial security.

Quite evidently, ULIPs are clearly a killer investment instrument post announcement of Budget 2020. While the new tax regime kicks in from April 1, 2020, whether you choose to stick with the old structure OR switch to the new one, ULIPs can definitely help you meet your financial goals and protect yourself and your family at the same time.