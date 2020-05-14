How to Use Indeed to Job Search During COVID-19

As jobs get affected by the impact of COVID-19, our mission at Indeed is to help people get jobs. We continuously update jobs and work directly with employers around the world. If you're looking for jobs, you may be considering the best ways to go about finding the right jobs in the current economy. In this article, we'll discuss ways you can use Indeed to get answers to those questions, find jobs and get hired.

Experiencing job loss is one of the top five most stressful events in a person's life. Along with taking actions to protect your health and that of your loved ones, right now can be a difficult and confusing time to look for a job. There are, however, several simple steps you can take to empower yourself towards finding and getting a job:

Take some time to consider your current situation. If your last job was in an industry impacted by COVID-19, such as travel or hospitality, you may need to widen your search to other jobs and industries to find a job more quickly. It is important to identify some transferable skills or portable skills/qualities that can be transferred from one job to another.

After you've identified your transferable skills, qualities, and experiences, take some time to browse for currently-available jobs on Indeed. In the "what" field, try using keywords related to your soft and hard skills such as "customer service" or "social media." In the "where" field, you might either type the location where you're looking for jobs, or use words like "remote" or "work from home" in that field. Once you've got a good idea of available jobs that may be a good fit with your background, narrow your search by looking for more specific job titles as opposed to keywords. You can filter your job search on the search results page either by using the left-hand filtering panel or by clicking "Advanced Job Search" next to the "Find Jobs" button.

When you're ready to start applying, it is best to tailor your resume to each job you apply for. This is a good opportunity to highlight each of the transferable skills you have as it relates to the needs of each employer. Remember to review the job description and use relevant keywords in your resume. For example, if the job description lists that the candidate should have at least five years of customer service experience and that is true for you, put it in an easily identifiable place, like your resume summary at the top of the page.

