App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 05:56 PM IST

How to Use Indeed to Job Search During COVID-19

Experiencing job loss is one of the top five most stressful events in a person's life. Along with taking actions to protect your health and that of your loved ones, right now can be a difficult and confusing time to look for a job.

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

As jobs get affected by the impact of COVID-19, our mission at Indeed is to help people get jobs. We continuously update jobs and work directly with employers around the world. If you're looking for jobs, you may be considering the best ways to go about finding the right jobs in the current economy. In this article, we'll discuss ways you can use Indeed to get answers to those questions, find jobs and get hired.

Experiencing job loss is one of the top five most stressful events in a person's life. Along with taking actions to protect your health and that of your loved ones, right now can be a difficult and confusing time to look for a job. There are, however, several simple steps you can take to empower yourself towards finding and getting a job:

1. Perform a self-assessment

Take some time to consider your current situation. If your last job was in an industry impacted by COVID-19, such as travel or hospitality, you may need to widen your search to other jobs and industries to find a job more quickly. It is important to identify some transferable skills or portable skills/qualities that can be transferred from one job to another.

2. Browse available careers and Narrow your search

After you've identified your transferable skills, qualities, and experiences, take some time to browse for currently-available jobs on Indeed. In the "what" field, try using keywords related to your soft and hard skills such as "customer service" or "social media." In the "where" field, you might either type the location where you're looking for jobs, or use words like "remote" or "work from home" in that field. Once you've got a good idea of available jobs that may be a good fit with your background, narrow your search by looking for more specific job titles as opposed to keywords. You can filter your job search on the search results page either by using the left-hand filtering panel or by clicking "Advanced Job Search" next to the "Find Jobs" button.

3. Update and upload your resume

When you're ready to start applying, it is best to tailor your resume to each job you apply for. This is a good opportunity to highlight each of the transferable skills you have as it relates to the needs of each employer. Remember to review the job description and use relevant keywords in your resume. For example, if the job description lists that the candidate should have at least five years of customer service experience and that is true for you, put it in an easily identifiable place, like your resume summary at the top of the page.

*This is a partnered post.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on May 14, 2020 05:52 pm

tags #Features

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Xiaomi increases prices of Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual in India

Xiaomi increases prices of Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual in India

Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea to de-link Aarogya Setu app from website promoting e-pharmacies

Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea to de-link Aarogya Setu app from website promoting e-pharmacies

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's a list of key announcements

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's a list of key announcements

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.