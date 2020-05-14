App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 06:58 PM IST

How to Succeed in a Virtual Interview

Establishing rapport is important in any business relationship. You can do this by being prepared to talk about a common interest, or by finding some other neutral topic with which to learn more about your interviewer.

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

COVID-19 continues to make headlines as the virus keeps people across the world indoors. Because many companies still need to make hiring decisions during this time, phone and video interviews are becoming a widespread solution. Virtual communication requires special considerations and adjustments due to the limited ability to read body language and facial expressions.

In this article, we will review the best ways to be successful during your next virtual interview.

1. Test your technology beforehand

At least a day before your virtual interview, check all of your technology to ensure it works effectively and can be used to communicate effectively. That means having a functional computer that meets technical specifications, downloading any necessary software, and ensuring the connection is strong enough to sustain streaming video.

2. Wear professional attire

In a virtual interview, you should dress the same as you would in a face-to-face interview. Doing so not only makes you appear professional and excited about the opportunity, but it will also make you feel more prepared and confident.

3. Prepare in advance

As with any interview, you’ll get the best results if you time to prepare in advance. Just because you are in front of your computer doesn’t mean you should rely on the ability to quickly lookup answers or rely on a written talk track to speak directly from. You should prepare such that you are able to have a natural conversation without clicking around or reading directly from a script, which can seem rehearsed and unnatural.

4. Use professional body language and build rapport

Because interviewing via video or phone limits the ability to communicate with body language, it is important to utilize body language in a clear, professional way. For example, if you get a question that is unexpected, make sure to stay poised and take a moment to collect your thoughts. Sit up straight and ensure your camera is placed such that your face is in the middle of your screen (not too much blank space above or below your head).

Establishing rapport is important in any business relationship. You can do this by being prepared to talk about a common interest, or by finding some other neutral topic with which to learn more about your interviewer.

5. Be authentic

Recruiters will look for how you express yourself to understand whether you are a good fit for the company. Use tools such as your body language, facial expressions and interview preparations to convey your confidence and personality as it relates to the position.

6. Follow up

After your interview, plan to send a well-timed follow-up. It's good practice to send a follow-up email within 24 hours of an interview, thanking the interviewer for their time and letting them know you're available if they have any additional questions. Reach out to the HR representative or hiring manager you’ve been speaking with prior to get a list of your interviewers’ emails.

*This is a partnered post.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on May 14, 2020 06:49 pm

tags #Features

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra Govt to provide transportation for released prisoners: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Govt to provide transportation for released prisoners: Anil Deshmukh

ILO warns Indian states on scrapping of workers' rights

ILO warns Indian states on scrapping of workers' rights

Pune-based NovaLead gets DCGI nod to test old drug against COVID-19

Pune-based NovaLead gets DCGI nod to test old drug against COVID-19

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.