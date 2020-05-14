How to Succeed in a Virtual Interview

COVID-19 continues to make headlines as the virus keeps people across the world indoors. Because many companies still need to make hiring decisions during this time, phone and video interviews are becoming a widespread solution. Virtual communication requires special considerations and adjustments due to the limited ability to read body language and facial expressions.

In this article, we will review the best ways to be successful during your next virtual interview.

At least a day before your virtual interview, check all of your technology to ensure it works effectively and can be used to communicate effectively. That means having a functional computer that meets technical specifications, downloading any necessary software, and ensuring the connection is strong enough to sustain streaming video.

In a virtual interview, you should dress the same as you would in a face-to-face interview. Doing so not only makes you appear professional and excited about the opportunity, but it will also make you feel more prepared and confident.

As with any interview, you’ll get the best results if you time to prepare in advance. Just because you are in front of your computer doesn’t mean you should rely on the ability to quickly lookup answers or rely on a written talk track to speak directly from. You should prepare such that you are able to have a natural conversation without clicking around or reading directly from a script, which can seem rehearsed and unnatural.

Because interviewing via video or phone limits the ability to communicate with body language, it is important to utilize body language in a clear, professional way. For example, if you get a question that is unexpected, make sure to stay poised and take a moment to collect your thoughts. Sit up straight and ensure your camera is placed such that your face is in the middle of your screen (not too much blank space above or below your head).

Establishing rapport is important in any business relationship. You can do this by being prepared to talk about a common interest, or by finding some other neutral topic with which to learn more about your interviewer.

Recruiters will look for how you express yourself to understand whether you are a good fit for the company. Use tools such as your body language, facial expressions and interview preparations to convey your confidence and personality as it relates to the position.

After your interview, plan to send a well-timed follow-up. It's good practice to send a follow-up email within 24 hours of an interview, thanking the interviewer for their time and letting them know you're available if they have any additional questions. Reach out to the HR representative or hiring manager you’ve been speaking with prior to get a list of your interviewers’ emails.

*This is a partnered post.