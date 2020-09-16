How to secure and simplify the remote management framework

During these challenging times, remote work rapidly became a necessity with a huge number of employees across the globe shifting to the ‘new normal’ of working from home. As a result, thousands of IT professionals were left unprepared to handle these new challenges and scrambled to find secure ways of enabling remote teams stay productive. Add to that, there are increased cyber security risks, PC upgrades and updates challenges that the IT departments are facing to keep the PC fleet running efficiently.

To prevent any disruptions in employee productivity, IT teams need to help protect networked PCs and other devices, and remotely manage technology and devices. With the Intel vPro® platform, IT teams can build a solid framework and deliver a data-driven performance, with hardened security features, flexible management. As part of the Intel vPro® platform, Intel® Active Management Technology uses the Intel® Endpoint Management Assistant (Intel® EMA) tool to support its workforce across geographies, be it software/firmware updates and reboots. Here are the many ways in which Intel® EMA's management console can protect devices and simplify remote management.

This is a partnered post.