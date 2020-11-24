How to find a multibagger in 2021

When it comes to stock investing, stocks that have generated returns multiple times higher than the price they were bought for are referred to as multibagger stocks. These stocks tend to have unique characteristics that differentiate them from the rest, and are issued by companies which have tremendous growth potential, strong corporate governance and sound management.

But how do you identify multibagger stocks and reap the benefits of their wealth creation potential? In our recently concluded webinar 'How to find a multi-bagger in 2021' in collaboration with Growth Module, Shailesh K Gaikwad, Founder, Growth Module shared tips will help you identify a potential multibagger stock and revealed which stocks could emerge as multibaggers in 2021. He brings his vast experience in financial markets at Growth Module, a platform that offers comprehensive trading courses for novice and experienced investors and traders who are keen on learning trading techniques to build a passive career in the stock market.

His insights on equity investments will help you:• Understand market trends to identify viable stocks• A simple formula to select stocks• Decode the opportunities for 2021 by studying different sectors

• Money management rules

Watch the complete session here:

This is a partnered post.