How SBI’s Focused Equity Mutual Fund can align you with your goals

Raj Bhasin, 33, had a couple of short and long-term goals to achieve, such as going on an exotic vacation with his wife, buying a house, his retirement, etc. He started investing in these goals with discipline four years back. But, as he assessed his asset allocation, he saw a gap in his long-term asset class, owing to which he re-jigged his portfolio and after due diligence and thorough research, he added SBI Focussed Equity Fund for his long-term investment.

Since the SBI Focussed Equity Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of equity and equity-related securities, the choice of the mutual fund was thoughtful. It aligned Bhasin with his long-term goals and unlocked the potential for long-term capital appreciation.

Here’s why the fund makes sense for wealth creation:

Benefit from focussed attention

Investors can look at this fund for long-term capital appreciation as it focusses only on 30 high conviction stocks, paying attention to these companies and their future potential. The SBI Focussed Equity Fund invests across large, mid and small cap companies, when it detects a potential. Thus, this focussed attention helps in wealth creation and building confidence of an investor, which helps in creating corpus for retirement, building a house and child’s marriage. Thus, people in 30s and 40s can look at investing in this mutual fund.

Performance

The SBI Focussed Equity Fund since inception has given a CAGR of 19.65% and 11.07% return over a period of five years. Moreover, the Scheme Benchmark- S&P BSE 500 (TRI) and Additional Benchmark- S&P BSE (TRI) gave CAGR of 14.78% and 15.40%, respectively.

To invest in this fund, you can start a monthly SIP with minimum of Rs 500 and get on a growth trajectory. You can invest in the SBI Mutual Fund through offline, online modes and even download the invesTAP.

Don’t fall behind

The wrong kind of investments can derail you from reaching your financial goal. Hence, it is necessary to seek professional help on time and get back on track.

