How MSMEs can help India be a top manufacturing hub in the world



1. Lack of incentives for digital adoption



2. Unskilled workforce/less knowledge of technical know-how



3. Burden of tax and compliance



4. Time constraints due to navigating day-to-day challenges



Rajendra Sharma runs a pump manufacturing unit in Bhopal. He has been running his small enterprise using the same machines, systems and methods for 15 years now.Sharma, 53, is aware that advanced tools and techniques can help him streamline the process and grow his business. But when it comes to implementation, he hits a roadblock due to numerous reasons, the most prominent of which are:

Like Sharma, there are business owners in the manufacturing sector who have the desire and the willingness to scale up their operations, take advantage of digitalisation and bring ERP, automation, talent and other solutions into their fold. But they are unable to do so due to certain deficits, which is proving to be an obstacle in their own as well as the nation’s economic growth.

If India is to come close to becoming the biggest manufacturing hub in the world, it must focus its energy and investments in the MSME sector. The segment contributes significantly to the GDP and employment figures, and with the required push, it can help the country achieve the ambitious target. It is, therefore, crucial for public as well as private enterprises to support manufacturers, by helping to eliminate the barriers, creating a favourable environment, fostering innovation and facilitating a ready pool of talent.

Here’s how MSMEs in manufacturing can be supported:

1. Tailor-made solutions: Manufacturing is a capital-intensive business, and business owners routinely need to seek loans to upgrade their machinery. Therefore, it becomes important to create curated products for manufacturers who can borrow as per their unique requirements. A solution at hand is Yes Bank’s YES MSME proposition, rolled out to help business owners seek capital as per their specific needs through simplified solutions.

2. Digital factories: It is crucial for manufacturers to adopt digital practices and create digitally enabled factories to boost competitiveness, become agile and churn out high-quality products in a reduced turnaround time. To achieve this, the government can handhold business owners and incentivise advanced technologies. It can also help MSMEs with a ready talent pool with various programmes such as Skill India and Digital India.

3. Streamlining operations: Since small business owners are dependent on various stakeholders for different requirements, it becomes cumbersome for them to follow up on each of them while also managing daily operations. Again, a one-stop solution like YES MSME can help. YES MSME is a complete ecosystem for business owners to avail loans, file GST, network, insure their business, generate leads, etc. It is a touchpoint for all their requirements.

In a nutshell, to attract investments from global companies, it is necessary for India to fill the gaps in the MSME ecosystem and facilitate the growth of the individual units, if it is to be a global player in manufacturing.

This is a partnered post.