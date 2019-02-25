How Mitsubishi Electric plans to support the Government’s Smart Cities and other housing missions

A slew of factors such as growing urbanisation, rising demand for housing, and the Indian Government’s solid push to housing-related regulations and projects across the country are set to drive the vertical transportation sector - elevators and escalator - to new heights.

As per a report by TechSci Research, the elevators and escalators market in India will cross $1.6 billion in 2020, and the growth will be fuelled by several initiatives such as Smart Cities, AMRUT cities, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, RERA, in addition to an increasing number of high-rise residential and commercial buildings in India.

Following the above growth projection and estimates, the Indian market for elevators and escalators is becoming highly competitive with big players like Mitsubishi Electric using smart technology and innovation to ensure safety, quality and maintainability in mid and high-rise buildings.

Mitsubishi Electric in India has been known to set remarkable benchmarks in the elevator industry.

In 2012, Mitsubishi Electric Elevators introduced the fastest elevators in India, and successfully installed nine elevator units in the 53-story residential Ahuja Tower. The speed of each of the four elevators was six meters per second (21.6 kph).

Now, Mitsubishi Electric Elevators in India has introduced new technology, NEXIEZ-LITE that aims to provide quality elevators which will consume less power and have a minimal impact on the environment.

The timely supply and delivery of these new-age elevators by Mitsubishi Electric will back the Indian government’s initiatives and fulfil requirements propelled by the real estate sector. Mitsubishi Electric’s new factory in Bengaluru, along with its Test tower and a dedicated field-training centre will ensure the delivery of the most reliable products and services to the Indian society in terms of safety and quality.

Mitsubishi Electric Elevators is a pioneer in this domain and has achieved three world records - fastest lift (elevator), tallest lift (elevator) in a building and fastest double-deck lift (elevator) at Shanghai Tower.

Mitsubishi Elevators has always emphasized on the safety and quality of all its products and services and their commitment remains to provide quality public infrastructure to the Indian society.