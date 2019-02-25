App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 02:21 PM IST

How Mitsubishi Electric plans to support the Government’s Smart Cities and other housing missions

The following article is an initiative of Mitsubishi Electric and is intended to create awareness among readers

Whatsapp

A slew of factors such as growing urbanisation, rising demand for housing, and the Indian Government’s solid push to housing-related regulations and projects across the country are set to drive the vertical transportation sector - elevators and escalator - to new heights.

As per a report by TechSci Research, the elevators and escalators market in India will cross $1.6 billion in 2020, and the growth will be fuelled by several initiatives such as Smart Cities, AMRUT cities, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, RERA, in addition to an increasing number of high-rise residential and commercial buildings in India.

Following the above growth projection and estimates, the Indian market for elevators and escalators is becoming highly competitive with big players like Mitsubishi Electric using smart technology and innovation to ensure safety, quality and maintainability in mid and high-rise buildings.

Mitsubishi Electric in India has been known to set remarkable benchmarks in the elevator industry.

related news

In 2012, Mitsubishi Electric Elevators introduced the fastest elevators in India, and successfully installed nine elevator units in the 53-story residential Ahuja Tower. The speed of each of the four elevators was six meters per second (21.6 kph).

Now, Mitsubishi Electric Elevators in India has introduced new technology, NEXIEZ-LITE that aims to provide quality elevators which will consume less power and have a minimal impact on the environment.

The timely supply and delivery of these new-age elevators by Mitsubishi Electric will back the Indian government’s initiatives and fulfil requirements propelled by the real estate sector. Mitsubishi Electric’s new factory in Bengaluru, along with its Test tower and a dedicated field-training centre will ensure the delivery of the most reliable products and services to the Indian society in terms of safety and quality.

Mitsubishi Electric Elevators is a pioneer in this domain and has achieved three world records - fastest lift (elevator), tallest lift (elevator) in a building and fastest double-deck lift (elevator) at Shanghai Tower.

Mitsubishi Elevators has always emphasized on the safety and quality of all its products and services and their commitment remains to provide quality public infrastructure to the Indian society.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 02:21 pm

tags #Features #Mitsubishi Electric

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.