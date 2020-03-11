App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 04:27 PM IST

How MCX IPF is educating people on the dos and don’ts of investing

You must have updated knowledge of all the rules and regulations of the exchange as well as your rights, duties, and obligations towards the exchange, even before you can think of investing in commodities.

When was the last time you read the terms and conditions in fine print? If you haven’t, make it a habit. For it is a crucial prerequisite before you start investing on a commodity exchange. You must have updated knowledge of all the rules and regulations of the exchange as well as your rights, duties, and obligations towards the exchange, even before you can think of investing in commodities.  These are disseminated continuously and freely by the exchange, and if you ignore them, you do so at your own peril—ending up burning your fingers.

To inform the investors about these dos and don’ts, MCX IPF has come up with an animated series,‘A Monk Who Trades,’ where a monk is spreading awareness on several aspects of the commodity derivatives market.

For instance, in this video, the monk explains why it is crucial to go through the rules, bye-laws, regulations, circulars, directives, notifications of the exchange as well as of the regulator and other authorities to know your rights and duties.

Likewise, MCX IPF has produced a number of animated videos that inform and educate.

Stay tuned for more.

 

*This is a partnered post

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Features

