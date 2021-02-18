How Future Generali is changing the norm with its heart-warming book

There’s nothing like the heft of a good book in your hands. A captivating read can transport us to a different world, immerse ourselves into the lives of fictional characters, and broaden our horizons. Unfortunately, new-age technology has ushered in a rapid divergence from the beloved hobby. We have come a long way from the days when picking up a book or the newspaper was an obvious choice to search for creativity. Now, we scroll through our smartphones to kill time, influencing the next generation to do the same.

The good news is that it is never too late. When you read, a child learns. This simple yet powerful premise inspired Future Generali India Insurance to present its annual financial analysis in a refreshing new way.

Much More Than an Annual Report

This year, Future Generali India Insurance is bucking convention by releasing its financial report in the form of a fun and informative book. Inspired by the hard work and commitment of its team, the insurance company has adopted a graphic novel approach to portray core members as real-life superheroes.

The Future Generali Annual Report 2019-20 is replete with humbling, heart-warming stories of the organisation’s caped crusaders and scores of simplified yet useful financial pearls of wisdom that will keep you engaged till the end. By using comic strips as a medium, the company simplifies financial jargon and aims to empower a wide demographic of policyholders to make sound insurance-related decision.

The comic book shows the journey of Future Generali’s heroes who are on a mission to protect millions of policyholders and their interests. It highlights the right questions to ask before buying a policy and touches upon the risks you need to consider to ensure that your insurance comes to the rescue during trying times.

Paying It Forward

Despite the onslaught of audio and video formats, the written word is still revered for providing a depth of engagement and influencing young minds. There is innumerable data available to support the notion that cultivating lifelong reading habits can result in long-term success. In a bid to give children from marginalised societies access to books that can help them acquire new learnings and increase their knowledge, Future Generali as a part of its CSR initiative has collaborated with Room to Read—an NGO that has worked previously to enhance global education across the world.

Through this partnership with Room to Read, Future Generali will help set up libraries in BMC schools to provide free access to books to about 3600 children. With the easy accessibility of books and a favourable learning environment, the insurance company hopes to encourage the habit of reading in children, improve literacy and protect their right to education.

The project will also focus on the professional development of teachers to enhance the quality of education. Future Generali India Insurance has also vowed to match the contribution ‘Rupee for a Rupee’ - thereby making a measurable and sustainable impact on society.

The ongoing injustices against children's right to education have fuelled Future Generali India Insurance to become warriors of change and push back against the barriers that prevent children from learning and reaching their true potential. The organisation’s annual report doubles up as an impactful initiative that not only empowers under-resourced communities in India, but also rekindles the lost penchant for reading. Readers can further contribute to the cause by exploring this book.