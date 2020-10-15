How do you spot the right stock at the right time?

As a stock market investor, it often feels like time is working against you. When good investment opportunities get brought up in the wider community, it is usually too late, and a significant portion of the alpha has already been eaten up by early buying. That great opportunity? It is now too pricey.

The challenge for investors in finding the right stock at the right time, is two-fold. One is the large number of stocks to keep track of, and the second is the large amount of information available per stock.

Take the pharma sector as an example, which has become a big draw for investors during the Covid19 pandemic. Pharma is a good defensive play in a weakening economy, and Covid19 presents a perfect storm: multiple pharma companies are working on vaccines and Covid treatments, which is driving up their valuations, high volatility in the overall market is pushing investors into defensives, and the export market for Indian pharma companies is still strong, at a time that the domestic economy is muted.

However, there are over 150 pharma companies the Indian investor has to track. There are multiple press releases talking about manufacturing deals, FDA approvals, new partnerships. Which of these is important? Then there are disclosures that the management provides on earnings calls, changes in shareholding, sudden resignations of senior management, large FII selling, unexpected misses on estimates, and so on. It is difficult to keep track of emerging opportunities - and this challenge rises for the investor in sector after sector.

To address this and help investors identify great investments, Trendlyne built an engine to digest large quantities of real-time information, and provide quick results on stocks. This comes in two major products: the DVM Scores (durability, valuation and momentum scores) for every stock, and the SWOT (Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) for every stock.

The DVM and the SWOT allow investors to quickly filter stocks for financial and management quality, as well as momentum and buying interest.

The DVM scores check the health of financials, the quality of management, bullishness in technicals and stock value, while the SWOT looks at the strengths versus the weaknesses of a company.

Coming back to pharma, let’s take an interesting example. The company Granules India is an API manufacturer for widely used products in paracetamol, metformin and so on. In May 2019, its Durability Score (which measures the health of its financials and management quality) rose sharply.

Granules India Trendlyne Durability Score began to rise in May 2019.

Granules India also saw its Momentum Score steadily rise after August 2019. Trendlyne’s screeners identified this stock in August, bringing it into its High DVM Highly Durable Companies screener in September 2019. In the past one year the stock rose over 200%, really taking off in April 2020, much after Trendlyne’s scores identified it.

Granules India Trendlyne Momentum Score began to rise after September 2019

Granules SWOT is a close look at the company’s ongoing strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for investors tracking the company.

These products - DVM Scores and SWOT - are the two biggest parts of the swiss army knife Trendlyne has given investors, as part of a platform that also includes Stock Screeners (with 1000+ screening parameters, the largest set in the market), Newsfeeds, Portfolio NAV, Watchlists, and Real-time Portfolio Alerts (including alerts for dividends, insider trades, upcoming results).

With this analysis, there is less hide and seek in finding good investments. Many investors believe that a strong portfolio requires a lot of luck. But luck in investing is not random or a throw of the dice. It happens when the knowledgeable investor meets an opportunity he has been preparing for. Trendlyne has been working to make such knowledge instantly accessible to investors, helping them identify opportunities quickly. It cuts through the noise, and shows you what really matters.

Trendlyne products are available on trendlyne.com and on the Android Play store. The iOS version of the app will be available soon on the Apple play store.

This is a sponsored post