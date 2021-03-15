How Cilicant is closing gender gaps, increasing opportunities for women

Gender disparity is a concern across several countries and India is no exception. As per a report by the World Economic Forum, titled ‘Global Gender Gap Index for 2020’, India ranks at 112th position among 153 countries in gender disparity. Since 2006, the gap has gotten significantly wider.

Moreover, the index stated India is the only country where the economic gender gap is larger than the political gap as only one-quarter of women, compared with 82% of men, engage actively in the labour market.

In India, it is important to address the gender gap and provide equal working opportunities and income to women. Besides boosting socio-economic conditions and confidence among women, minimising the difference will also add to the country’s GDP and help India in advancing the sustainable development goals.

As per a report by McKinsey, $2.9 trillion of additional annual GDP in 2025 could be added by fully bridging the gender gap at the workplace.

Thus, it is important to advance gender equality in workplaces and promote women in various fields especially in manufacturing, services, and pharmaceutical industries. Here, Cilicant is leading by example and playing a significant role in boosting women workforce.

Cilicant, manufacturer of active packaging for the pharmaceutical industry, has more than 50% women as its staff members. The unmatched policies, pay parity and egalitarianism have developed a healthy working environment for females, who are playing an active role in the niche space and supporting their families.

Watch the video to see how Cilicant is empowering its women workforce, instilling confidence and making them independent.