Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 07:36 PM IST

How can a Gold Loan help you fulfil all your financial needs on your own?

One of the safest and easiest loans available for short-term needs, a gold loan is an ideal option to bail you out of bad times.

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

Steeped in a rich cultural legacy and valued as a social status symbol, gold has long been in demand as an important investment tool for Indians, and its value has increased over time. In fact, between 2008 and 2018, India accounted for an estimated 23 percent of the global gold demand, according to a KPMG survey. Almost every Indian household has built an emergency gold reserve, which they may have acquired or inherited from previous generations. Indian households may have accumulated up to 25,000 tonnes of gold, according to a World Gold Council survey last year.

Since gold has always been a reliable ally during financial hardships, many people are turning to the yellow metal during this COVID-19 crisis. With business operations coming to a halt during the lockdown, many people had to stay home, and that meant deferred salaries, pay cuts or even job losses. And those without savings have had to look elsewhere to make ends meet.

Gold as more than just a shiny accessory

Gold is a commodity usually accumulated in the form of jewellery, but Indians usually refrain from selling it in times of financial need. Instead, they often use the jewellery to acquire a short-term loan against it as taking a gold loan can provide instant cash to cover any immediate financial requirements.

One of the safest and easiest loans available for short-term needs, a gold loan is an ideal option to bail you out of bad times. More importantly, to avail of a gold loan, you don’t need to provide your credit history or income proof to evaluate cash flow, simplifying the process of securing the loan. However, it is best to borrow from a trusted financial institution, like a bank, to ensure your gold is safe and secure throughout this process.

Gold loans require very little paperwork and are quickly processed to ensure you can meet your immediate expenses with ease. For instance, with HDFC Bank you can get a gold loan within a mere 45 minutes with minimal documentation and transparent charges. In addition, HDFC Bank gold loans start at Rs 25,000 and offer tenures ranging from 3 months to 24 months. Not only does the bank offer an affordable rate of interest but provides flexible repayment options to make it much easier to repay the loan over time. For instance, you can choose a regular EMI option or repay the entire loan amount at one go at the end of the loan tenure. Alternatively, you can choose the overdraft facility, wherein you pay interest only on the amount that you utilise.

These features make gold loans one of the most viable solutions for anyone in need of emergency funds. With HDFC Bank, you can fulfil all your monetary needs on your own. So, fill up a gold loan application and take charge of your financial situation now!

Note to readers: This is a partnered post.

 

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 07:36 pm

tags #Features

